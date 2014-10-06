NEW YORK Oct 6 Hewlett-Packard Co was the most active stock in the premarket session on Monday, jumping on massive volume after the computer company said it would split into two public companies.

The stock advanced 7.1 percent to $37.71 on volume of almost 650,000 shares, making it the most active stock on the New York Stock Exchange. The stock was on track for its biggest one-day jump since November.

While the company struggled to adapt to the new era of mobile and online computing, the stock has been a strong performer of late. It is up almost 26 percent so far this year, after nearly doubling in 2013.

Also rallying in premarket was Becton Dickinson & Co , which agreed to buy CareFusion Corp for $12.2 billion in cash and stock.

Becton rose 8.7 percent to $125.90 before the bell. CareFusion jumped 25.5 percent to $57.95, though volume was light, under 2,000 shares.

U.S. stock futures snapshot at 7:22:

* S&P 500 e-minis were up 7.5 points, or 0.38 percent, with 140,819 contracts changing hands.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were gaining 14.75 points, or 0.37 percent, in volume of 22,506 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were up 63 points, or 0.37 percent, with 23,456 contracts changing hands.