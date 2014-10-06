NEW YORK Oct 6 Bank of America-Merrill Lynch on
Monday wrote that buyback programs could drive third-quarter
earnings above expectations, though the twin headwinds of lower
oil and a stronger dollar could limit the upside surprise.
"Though they slowed from (the second quarter), we estimate
that buybacks still boosted earnings per share growth by 1.5-2.0
percent" in the third quarter, Bank of America wrote in a note.
"Early results are also encouraging, supporting our expectations
for a beat: nearly 70 percent of stocks with August quarter-ends
have positively surprised on earnings per share."
The firm estimates earnings of $30 per share for the S&P
500, which it wrote represented a beat rate of 3 percent over
its consensus estimate of $29.03 per share.
The consensus given by Bank of America implies growth of 4
percent, which is under the 6.4 percent growth rate estimated by
Thomson Reuters data. At the start of the year, Thomson data
indicated earnings would grow by 12.7 percent.
BofA said the energy sector was one of the least attractive
to own, citing the impact of weaker oil prices. "Unlike in 2Q,
when higher oil prices benefited energy and drove about half of
the pickup in overall S&P earnings growth," crude oil
fell 13.5 percent in the third quarter.
Separately, the U.S. Dollar index rose 7.7 percent in
the third quarter, which could also limit earnings growth.
"Analysts have begun to cut estimates for companies with high
exposure to the euro, yen, or emerging currencies, particularly
amid weakness in Europe and China," it wrote.
Alcoa Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp and
Monsanto Co are all scheduled to report this week,
though the season begins in earnest next week, with a number of
bellwether companies set to report.
