By Rodrigo Campos
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 6 U.S. stocks were falling on
Monday with a slide in Micron shares offsetting gains in
Hewlett-Packard and traders cashing in on last Friday's sharp
move higher.
Micron was falling 5.6 percent to $32.04 as the largest
percentage decliner on the S&P 500 tech sector after Samsung
unveiled plans to spend $14.7 billion on a new chip facility.
Hewlett-Packard was posting the sector's largest
gains, up 5.2 percent to $37.02 after it said it would split
into two listed companies and eliminate another 5,000 jobs.
"Friday's move was pretty big, and despite the good Hewlett
Packard news and other (merger) activity there's nervousness in
general," said Rick Meckler, president of LibertyView Capital
Management in Jersey City, New Jersey.
"Before earnings there's a lot of short-term trading going
on and we have increased volatility," he said.
The Dow Jones industrial average was falling 65.88
points, or 0.39 percent, to 16,943.81, the S&P 500 was
losing 8.33 points, or 0.42 percent, to 1,959.57 and the Nasdaq
Composite was dropping 27.29 points, or 0.61 percent, to
4,448.33.
The S&P 500 posted its largest daily advance in nearly two
months on Friday but finished the week in the red.
The largest percentage gainer on the New York Stock Exchange
was CareFusion, rising 22.94 percent after medical
equipment supplier Becton Dickinson agreed to buy it for
$12.2 billion in cash and stock.
On the Nasdaq, the largest gainer was also related to an
acquisition, with Durata Therapeutics rising 72.2
percent.
GT Advanced Technologies, down 87.3 percent to
$1.40, was the most active stock on the Nasdaq after Apple Inc's
partner in a sapphire glass plant in Arizona said it
had filed for voluntary bankruptcy protection.
Declining issues were outnumbering advancing ones on the
NYSE by 1,625 to 1,402, for a 1.16-to-1 ratio on the downside;
on the Nasdaq, 1,749 issues were falling and 846 advancing for a
2.07-to-1 ratio favoring decliners.
The benchmark S&P 500 index was posting 15 new 52-week highs
and 5 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 21 new highs
and 91 new lows.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)