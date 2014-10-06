NEW YORK Oct 6 Shares of solar power companies were sharply lower on Monday, with the group dropping on heavy volume.

Nearly all companies in the space were lower, with Vivint Solar Holdings Inc down 9.8 percent to $12.40 as one of the biggest percentage decliners on the New York Stock Exchange. The stock, which went public last week, moved on volume of about 1.7 million shares.

Among other names, Yingli Green Energy fell 2.9 percent to $3.03, SolarCity Corp lost 2.8 percent to $57.41 and the Guggenheim Solar ETF fell 4.5 percent to $38.24.

Canadian Solar fell 2.7 percent to $33.54. Earlier on Monday, it provided an update to a utility-scale pipeline project in Japan.

Index snapshot at 13:45 EDT:

* S&P 500 was falling 1.79 points, or 0.09 percent.

* Nasdaq Comp was losing 12.65 points, or 0.28 percent.

* Dow industrials was dropping 22.15 points, or 0.13 percent.

* Russell 2000 was falling 4.61 points, or 0.42 percent.

* S&P MidCap was dropping 0.82 points, or 0.06 percent.

* S&P SmallCap was losing 2.6 points, or 0.41 percent.