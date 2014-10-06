By Rodrigo Campos
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 6 U.S. stocks fell in choppy
trading on Monday, with traders nervously eyeing the start of
earnings season, while the S&P 500 failed to remain above a key
technical level.
With top economic indicators, including payrolls, out of the
way, equities had little in the way of catalysts. The recent
strength in the U.S. dollar and continued weakness in the
European economy cast a shadow over the earnings season that is
about to begin.
"Markets are reflecting nervousness around third-quarter
earnings given the strong dollar and a very weak macro
environment in Europe," said Jim Russell, senior equity
strategist for U.S. Bank Wealth Management, which manages $120
billion in assets out of in Cincinnati.
"It is very possible that estimate cuts are in front of us,"
he said.
Micron shares fell 4 percent to $32.57 after Samsung
unveiled plans to spend $14.7 billion on a new semiconductor
facility.
Hewlett-Packard posted the S&P 500's largest gains,
up 4.7 percent to $36.87 after it said it would split into two
listed companies and eliminate another 5,000 jobs.
GT Advanced Technologies, Apple's partner
in a sapphire glass plant in Arizona, said it had filed for
voluntary bankruptcy protection and its shares tumbled 92.8
percent to 80 cents.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 17.78 points,
or 0.1 percent, to 16,991.91, the S&P 500 lost 3.08
points, or 0.16 percent, to 1,964.82 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 20.82 points, or 0.47 percent, to 4,454.80.
The S&P 500 was unable to hold above 1,975, "which is
proving to be a real resistance point," said Ken Polcari,
director of the NYSE floor division at O'Neil Securities in New
York.
The benchmark's 50-day moving average stands just below
1,975 and it has closed below that average for five straight
sessions.
About 6.3 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges,
below the 7.2 billion average for the last five sessions,
according to data from BATS Global Markets.
The largest percentage gainer on the New York Stock Exchange
was CareFusion, up 22.9 percent after medical equipment
supplier Becton Dickinson agreed to buy it for $12.2
billion in cash and stock.
On the Nasdaq, a top mover was also related to an
acquisition, with Durata Therapeutics up 74.6 percent
to $24.24. Actavis said it would buy Durata for about
$675 million.
Among the most active stocks on the NYSE were Petrobras
, up 14.24 percent to $15.96 and Bank of America,
up 0.06 percent to $17.30.
On the Nasdaq, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, down 76.4
percent to $1.57, joined GT Advanced Tech and Micron among the
most heavily traded.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
1,676 to 1,383, for a 1.21-to-1 ratio on the upside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,612 issues fell and 1,044 advanced for a 1.54-to-1
ratio favoring decliners.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)