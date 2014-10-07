* Futures down: Dow 34 pts, S&P 3.5 pts, Nasdaq 6.25 pts (Adds GT Advanced, Nokia, updates prices)

By Rodrigo Campos

NEW YORK Oct 7 GT Advanced Technology Inc shares were attracting the most volume on the Nasdaq on Tuesday morning a day after the sapphire glass maker filed for bankruptcy.

GT plunged 92.8 percent to 80 cents on Monday, then were up 21.3 percent at 97 cents in premarket trading. On Friday, the stock closed at $11.05.

On the New York Stock Exchange, U.S.-traded shares of Nokia dropped 2 percent in heavy volume after it said it will suspend production at its Chennai facility in India next month as the company has yet to resolve a tax dispute with the Indian government.

U.S. stock index futures fell, pressured by a second straight day of weak data out of Germany, the euro zone's largest economy.

German industrial output for August slid 4 percent, the biggest fall in 5-1/2 years, a day after a report showed industrial orders had their biggest monthly drop since 2009.

Major U.S. equity indexes fell on Monday, with traders wary about the effects of both a strong dollar and economic weakness in Europe on corporate results.

Futures snapshot at 8:02 a.m. EDT (1202 GMT):

* S&P 500 e-minis were falling 3.5 points, or 0.18 percent, with 177,299 contracts changing hands.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 6.25 points, or 0.16 percent, in volume of 29,771 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were down 34 points, or 0.2 percent, with 29,289 contracts changing hands. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Jeffrey Benkoe)