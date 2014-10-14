* JPMorgan edges down after results

* Citigroup, Johnson & Johnson scheduled to post results

* Futures up: Dow 9 pts, S&P 3 pts, Nasdaq 5.25 pts

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, Oct 14 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Tuesday, after the S&P 500 suffered its worst three-day drop since November 2011, ahead of earnings results from companies such as Johnson & Johnson and Citigroup .

* JPMorgan Chase shares edged down 0.4 percent to $57.95 in premarket, after the biggest U.S. bank posted third-quarter earnings. The results were released earlier than anticipated on an investment website ahead of its official release on Tuesday.

* The benchmark S&P closed below its 200-day moving average for the first time since Nov. 16, 2012 on Monday and is now down 6.8 percent from its record closing high on September 18 on concerns global economic weakness could hurt U.S. earnings and the potential spread of Ebola.

* The CBOE Volatility index ended Monday's session at 24.64, its highest close since June 2012.

* S&P 500 companies are expected to show earnings growth of 6.4 percent in the third quarter, according to Thomson Reuters data, with revenue growth expected at 4 percent. After the close, Dow component and chipmaker Intel is set to post results.

* European stocks fell early, losing ground for the seventh time in 10 sessions and Japanese stocks skidded to two-month lows. But Asian shares outside Japan managed to climb 0.6 percent thanks to bargain-hunting.

* S&P 500 e-minis were up 3 points, or 0.16 percent, with 298,424 contracts changing hands.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis rose 5.25 points, or 0.14 percent, in volume of 34,930 contracts.

* Dow e-minis advanced 9 points, or 0.06 percent, with 45,494 contracts changing hands. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)