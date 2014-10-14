* JPMorgan falls, Citigroup climbs after results
* Indexes up: Dow 0.52 pct, S&P 0.66 pct, Nasdaq 0.05 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Oct 14 U.S. stocks were higher on
Tuesday, rebounding after the S&P 500's worst three-day drop
since November 2011, as bullish investors hoped a solid earnings
season would ease global growth concerns.
Citigroup, up 3.2 percent to $51.48, was among the top
boosts to the benchmark S&P index after the bank posted
better-than-expected quarterly results and said it would pull
out of consumer banking in 11 markets.
But JPMorgan Chase shares lost 1.1 percent to
$57.54, after the biggest U.S. bank posted third-quarter
earnings. Wells Fargo, the fourth largest U.S.
bank, lost 1.6 percent to $49.39 after its results.
The S&P financial index gained 0.7 percent.
Johnson & Johnson shares lost 1.3 percent to $97.82
even after the diversified healthcare company reported
better-than-expected quarterly earnings on the back of strong
sales for a new hepatitis C drug.
"Hopefully earnings will take people's minds off erratic and
high volatility," said Frank Davis, director of sales and
trading at LEK Securities in New York.
"As the market moves down, we fully expect that to happen."
The benchmark S&P had fallen in five of the prior six
sessions as investors have become concerned about the impact of
global economic weakness on U.S. earnings and the potential
spread of Ebola.
The index closed below its 200-day moving average for the
first time since Nov. 16, 2012, on Monday and is now down 6.1
percent from its record closing high on September 18.
S&P 500 companies are expected to show earnings growth of
6.4 percent in the third quarter, according to Thomson Reuters
data, with revenue growth expected at 4 percent. After the
close, Dow component and chipmaker Intel is set to post
results.
At 10:58am, the Dow Jones industrial average rose
84.83 points, or 0.52 percent, to 16,405.9, the S&P 500
gained 12.45 points, or 0.66 percent, to 1,887.19 and the Nasdaq
Composite added 39.84 points, or 0.95 percent, to
4,253.50.
The largest percentage gainer on the S&P 500 was Delta Air
Lines, up 5.6 percent, while the largest percentage
decliner was ONEOK Inc, down 3.3 percent.
The largest percentage gainer on the Nasdaq 100 was NXP
Semiconductors, up 5.1 percent, while the largest
percentage decliner was Autodesk, down 2.1 percent.
Among the most active stocks on the NYSE were Bank Of
America, up 0.67 percent to $16.51; Petrobras,
up 0.23 percent to $17.31; and Advanced Micro Devices,
down 1.09 percent to $2.71.
On the Nasdaq, APPLE, up 0.3 percent to $100.08,
and Facebook, up 0.5 percent to $73.34, were among the
most actively traded.
Advancing issues were outnumbering declining ones on the
NYSE by 2,020 to 953, for a 2.12-to-1 ratio on the upside; on
the Nasdaq, 1,862 issues were rising and 690 falling for a
2.70-to-1 ratio favoring advancers.
The benchmark S&P 500 index was posting 6 new 52-week highs
and 23 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 16 new highs
and 121 new lows.
