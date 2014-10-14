* JPMorgan falls, Citigroup climbs after results
* Indexes up: Dow 0.5 pct, S&P 0.7 pct, Nasdaq 0.8 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Oct 14 U.S. stocks climbed in
afternoon trading on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 recovering from a
three-day string of losses that was its worst since November
2011.
The benchmark S&P has fallen in five of the prior six
sessions as investors became concerned about the impact of
global economic weakness on U.S. earnings and the potential
spread of Ebola.
"At some point in time the market shifts its focus from the
global macro to the micro and that is where we are today - we
are looking at this on a company-by-company basis," said Art
Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich Securities in New
York.
Citigroup, up 2.7 percent to $51.26, was among the top
boosts to the benchmark S&P index after the bank posted
better-than-expected quarterly results and said it would pull
out of consumer banking in 11 markets.
JPMorgan Chase shares lost 0.7 percent to $57.78,
after the biggest U.S. bank reported a lower-than-expected
third-quarter profit. Wells Fargo, the
fourth largest U.S. bank, lost 1.1 percent to $49.65 after its
results.
The S&P financial index gained 1 percent. Nine of
the 10 major S&P sectors were in positive territory, led by
industrials, up 2.1 percent.
The S&P 500 index on Monday closed below its 200-day moving
average for the first time since Nov. 16, 2012, and is now 5.6
percent below its record closing high on September 18.
S&P 500 companies are expected to show earnings growth of
6.4 percent in the third quarter, according to Thomson Reuters
data, with 4 percent revenue growth expected. After the close,
Dow component and chipmaker Intel is set to post
results.
At 1:58 p.m., the Dow Jones industrial average rose
72.76 points, or 0.45 percent, to 16,393.83, the S&P 500
gained 12.28 points, or 0.66 percent, to 1,887.02 and the Nasdaq
Composite added 31.79 points, or 0.75 percent, to
4,245.45.
The largest percentage gainer on the S&P 500 was Delta Air
Lines, up 5.5 percent, while the largest percentage
decliner was Gilead, down 3.5 percent.
Advancing issues were outnumbering decliners on the NYSE by
2,107 to 924, for a 2.28-to-1 ratio on the upside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,826 issues were rising and 828 falling for a 2.21-to-1
ratio favoring advancers.
The benchmark S&P 500 index was posting 10 new 52-week highs
and 23 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 19 new highs
and 145 new lows.
