By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Oct 14 U.S. stocks were up in late
afternoon trading on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 recovering from a
three-day losing streak that was its worst since November 2011.
The benchmark S&P has fallen in five of the prior six
sessions, giving up most of its gains for the year, while the
Dow has fallen into negative territory for 2014 as investors
have reacted to a host of negative catalysts including the
potential spread of Ebola, the effect of global economic
weakness on U.S. earnings, and plunging oil prices.
The S&P 500 is up just 1.7 percent since Dec. 31, having
lost more than 5 percent since its record closing high on Sept.
18.
"It was disappointing to see the gains we've had over nine
months dissipate so quickly," said Larry Peruzzi, senior equity
trader at Cabrera Capital Markets Inc in Boston.
"If this market doesn't calm down and we continue to see
sentiment turn negative, it could set up for a difficult period
over the next two months," he said.
While up, indexes were well off their highs for the session
as energy shares extended their recent slide along with oil
prices. The S&P energy index was down 0.1 percent for
the day and 8.5 percent for the year.
Early third-quarter earnings reports have been mixed, but
Citigroup, up 2.7 percent at $51.26, was among the top
boosts to the benchmark S&P index after the bank posted
better-than-expected quarterly results and said it would pull
out of consumer banking in 11 markets.
JPMorgan Chase shares lost 0.3 percent to $58, after
the biggest U.S. bank reported a lower-than-expected
third-quarter profit. Wells Fargo, the
fourth largest U.S. bank, lost 1.1 percent to $49.65 after its
results.
The S&P financial index gained 1 percent. Eight of
the 10 major S&P sectors were in positive territory, led by
industrials, up 1.9 percent.
The S&P 500 index on Monday closed below its 200-day moving
average for the first time since Nov. 16, 2012, and is now 5.6
percent below its record closing high on Sept. 18.
S&P 500 companies are expected to show earnings growth of
6.4 percent in the third quarter, according to Thomson Reuters
data, with 4 percent revenue growth expected. After the close,
Dow component and chipmaker Intel is set to post
results.
At 2:50 p.m. Eastern time, the Dow Jones industrial average
rose 65.8 points, or 0.4 percent, to 16,386.87, the S&P
500 gained 11.88 points, or 0.63 percent, to 1,886.62 and
the Nasdaq Composite added 30.42 points, or 0.72
percent, to 4,244.07.
The largest percentage gainer on the S&P 500 was Delta Air
Lines, which rose 6.2 percent, while the largest
percentage decliner was Gilead, down 4.4 percent.
Advancing issues were outnumbering declining ones on the
NYSE by 2,068 to 983, for a 2.10-to-1 ratio on the upside; on
the Nasdaq, 1,785 issues were rising and 884 falling for a
2.02-to-1 ratio favoring advancers.
The S&P 500 index was posting 10 new 52-week highs and 23
new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 19 new highs and
153 new lows.
