(Updates to final hour of trading)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK Oct 14 The Dow and S&P 500 briefly
turned lower in late trading on Tuesday, putting the market at
risk for a fourth day of declines and a continuation of the
recent selloff that has kept investors on edge.
Energy shares were the biggest drag in late trading, with
the S&P energy index falling along with oil prices.
Brent crude oil settled 4.3 percent lower; the energy index was
last down 1.1 percent.
Stocks had been solidly in positive territory for much of
the session before the late turnaround.
At 3:39p.m., the Dow Jones industrial average rose
8.8 points, or 0.05 percent, to 16,329.87, the S&P 500
gained 5.42 points, or 0.29 percent, to 1,880.16 and the Nasdaq
Composite added 22.36 points, or 0.53 percent, to
4,236.01.
(Editing by Nick Zieminski)