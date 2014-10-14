* Indexes close well below session highs
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Oct 14 The S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended up
slightly on Tuesday, breaking a three-day string of declines
that marked their worst losses since 2011, while the Dow
finished lower for a fourth session on lingering worries about
global demand.
While the S&P closed in positive territory, it was well off
its session highs of more than 1 percent and did little to put
investors at ease about the market's recent selloff.
The benchmark index has lost 6.6 percent since its Sept. 18
record closing high and is now up just 1.6 percent for the year,
while the Dow is down 1.6 percent since Dec. 31. For a factbox
on the market's selloff, see
"Today's action is typical of a market that hasn't completed
its downward course," said Peter Cardillo, chief market
economist at Rockwell Global Capital in New York.
"In order for this market to escape further declines, we
would have to see the market begin to stabilize and not slip in
and out of the plus and minus column consistently."
The selloff has been driven by a host of negative influences
including the potential spread of Ebola, the effect of global
economic weakness on U.S. earnings and plunging oil prices.
The S&P energy index fell with oil prices, dragging
down equities late in the session. The index, which ended 1.2
percent lower for the session, is now down 20.1 percent from its
June high, putting it in bear market territory.
Despite some early upbeat corporate results, concerns remain
about the effect of a stronger dollar on global demand and U.S.
earnings, Cardillo said.
Citigroup, up 3.1 percent at $51.47, was among the
top boosts to the benchmark S&P index after the bank posted
better-than-expected quarterly results and said it would pull
out of consumer banking in 11 markets.
After the close, shares of Intel gained 1.4 percent
to $32.60 following its results and outlook, which included a
rosy fourth-quarter forecast.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 5.88 points, or
0.04 percent, to 16,315.19, the S&P 500 gained 2.96
points, or 0.16 percent, to 1,877.7 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 13.52 points, or 0.32 percent, to 4,227.17.
Volume has picked up with the volatility in the markets in
recent days. About 9.2 billion shares changed hands on U.S.
exchanges, above the 8.4 billion average for the last five
sessions, according to data from BATS Global Markets.
The largest percentage gainer on the S&P 500 was Delta Air
Lines, up 6.1 percent, while the largest percentage
decliner was Newfield Exploration, down 5.7 percent.
The largest percentage gainer on the Nasdaq 100 was NXP
Semiconductor, which rose 5.0 percent, while the
largest percentage decliner was Gilead, down 4.2
percent.
Among the most active stocks on the NYSE were Brazil's
Petrobras, down 0.98 percent to $17.10. Intel was among
the most actively traded on the Nasdaq.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
1,873 to 1,196, for a 1.57-to-1 ratio on the upside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,689 issues rose and 1,027 fell.
