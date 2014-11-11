* D.R. Horton posts quarterly earnings

* Veteran's Day holiday may curb volume

* Futures up: Dow 25 pts, S&P 3.5 pts, Nasdaq 8.5 pts

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, Nov 11 U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Tuesday, after the Dow and S&P 500 extended their streak of record closes for a fourth day.

* Transportation and healthcare stocks helped boost the S&P 500 on Monday to its 39th new closing high for the year, versus 45 in 2013. The last time the index set a record high in four consecutive days was in June, while the last five-day streak was in May 2013.

* The benchmark index has rallied 9.4 percent since hitting a six-month low in October, buoyed by supportive economic data and solid corporate earnings reports. For the year, the index is up 10.3 percent.

* Thomson Reuters data through Monday morning showed that of 448 companies in the S&P 500 to report earnings, 74.6 percent beat expectations, above the 63 percent beat rate since 1994 and 67 percent for the past four quarters. Earnings overall are expected to grow 10 percent over the year-ago period.

* D.R. Horton, the largest U.S. homebuilder, on Tuesday reported net income rose to $166.3 million, or 45 cents per share in the fourth quarter ended Sept. 30, from $139.5 million, or 40 cents per share, a year earlier. Its shares dipped 0.8 percent to $23.25 in light premarket trade.

* There is no major U.S. economic data on the calendar for Tuesday, in light of the U.S. Veteran's Day holiday, which may also serve to dampen volume.

* Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's finance services arm "will definitely go public," Executive Chairman Jack Ma said on Tuesday, eyeing a mainland China listing for the e-commerce company's crown jewel. Its shares slipped 0.7 percent to $118.30 in premarket.

* Zynga shares jumped 6.1 percent to $2.63 before the opening bell, after Jefferies raised its rating on the stock to "buy" from "hold" with a $4.50 price target.

* S&P 500 e-minis were up 3.5 points, or 0.17 percent, with 89,347 contracts changing hands.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 8.5 points, or 0.2 percent, in volume of 14,097 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were up 25 points, or 0.14 percent, with 15,432 contracts changing hands. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak Editing by W Simon)