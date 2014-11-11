* D.R. Horton posts quarterly earnings

* Veteran's Day holiday may curb volume

* Futures up: Dow 24 pts, S&P 3.25 pts, Nasdaq 8.5 pts (Adds premarket actives)

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, Nov 11 U.S. stock index futures advanced modestly on Tuesday, after the Dow and S&P 500 extended their streak of record closes for a fourth day.

* Transportation and healthcare stocks helped boost the S&P 500 on Monday to its 39th new closing high for the year, versus 45 in 2013. The last time the index set a record high in four consecutive days was in June, while the last five-day streak was in May 2013.

* The benchmark index has rallied 9.4 percent since hitting a six-month low in October, buoyed by supportive economic data and solid corporate earnings reports. For the year, the index is up 10.3 percent.

* Thomson Reuters data through Monday morning showed that of 448 companies in the S&P 500 to report earnings, 74.6 percent beat expectations, above the 63 percent beat rate since 1994 and 67 percent for the past four quarters. Earnings overall are expected to grow 10 percent over the year-ago period.

* D.R. Horton, the largest U.S. homebuilder, fell 1.6 percent to $23.05 before the opening bell after it reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue but earnings missed Wall Street expectations.

* There is no major U.S. economic data on the calendar for Tuesday due to the U.S. Veteran's Day holiday, which may also serve to dampen volume.

* U.S.-listed shares of Vodafone jumped 6 percent to $35, making them among the most actively traded issues on the Nasdaq in premarket after the world's second-biggest mobile operator raised it full-year earnings outlook.

* Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's finance services arm "will definitely go public," Executive Chairman Jack Ma said on Tuesday, eyeing a mainland China listing for the e-commerce company's crown jewel. Its shares slipped 0.7 percent to $118.30 in premarket.

* Zynga shares jumped 6.1 percent to $2.63 before the opening bell, after Jefferies raised its rating on the stock to "buy" from "hold" with a $4.50 price target.

* S&P 500 e-minis were up 3.25 points, or 0.16 percent, with 100,093 contracts changing hands.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 8.5 points, or 0.19 percent, in volume of 15,830 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were up 24 points, or 0.14 percent, with 16,751 contracts changing hands. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Alden Bentley)