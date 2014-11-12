* Macy's climbs after earnings

* BB&T to buy Susquehanna Bancshares for $2.5 bln

* Wholesale inventory data due

* Futures off: Dow 76 pts, S&P 8.5 pts, Nasdaq 14 pts (Adds premarket actives)

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, Nov 12 U.S. stock index futures were lower on Wednesday, putting major indexes on track to retreat a day after the Dow and S&P 500 closed at record highs for a fifth straight session.

* Financial companies will be in focus after global regulators fined five major banks - including UBS AG , HSBC Holdings Plc and Citigroup Inc - $3.4 billion for failing to stop their traders from trying to manipulate the foreign exchange market. Citigroup shares dipped 0.6 percent to $53.48 before the opening bell.

* Tuesday's record close for the S&P 500 marked its 40th new closing high for the year, versus 45 in 2013. The last time the index closed at a record high for five straight days was in May 2013, with the next longest streak being an 8-day run in June 1997. The Dow is on a 6-day winning streak, its longest run since June.

* The S&P 500 has rallied more than 9.5 percent from a six-month low in October, buoyed by supportive economic data and solid corporate earnings. For the year so far, the index is up 10.4 percent.

* As earnings season draws to a close, Thomson Reuters data through Tuesday morning showed that of 449 companies in the S&P 500 reporting, 74.6 percent beat expectations, above the 63 percent average beat rate since 1994 and 67 percent for the past four quarters. Earnings overall were expected to grow 10 percent over the year-ago period.

* Macy's Inc shares reversed initial losses premarket and turned higher, up 2 percent to $59.75 after the retailer posted third-quarter earnings and revised its full-year outlook. Cisco Systems Inc is scheduled to post results after the close.

* Plug Power Inc slumped 13.2 percent to $4.41 before the opening bell after the fuel cell maker reported a bigger-than-expected third-quarter loss. Volume of over 550,000 shares put the stock atop the most actively traded Nasdaq issues premarket and represented more than 5 percent of its 10-day average.

* In a light day for economic data, a report on wholesale inventory for September is due at 10 a.m. EST (1500 GMT). Expectations call for a 0.2 percent rise versus the 0.7 percent increase in the prior month.

* Susquehanna Bancshares Inc surged 31.3 percent to $13 premarket after the company agreed to be acquired by BB&T Corp for about $2.5 billion.

* S&P 500 e-minis were down 8.5 points, or 0.42 percent, with 152,571 contracts changing hands.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis fell 14 points, or 0.33 percent, in volume of 26,084 contracts.

* Dow e-minis dropped 76 points, or 0.43 percent, with 25,128 contracts changing hands. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak Editing by W Simon and JS Benkoe)