By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, Nov 13 U.S. stocks were poised to open little changed on Thursday, as the Dow and S&P hovered near record highs following earnings from Wal-Mart and data on the labor market.

Wal-Mart shares advanced 2.1 percent to $80.85 in premarket trading after the retail giant posted a 2.9 percent increase in third-quarter revenue.

Weekly initial jobless claims rose 12,000 to 290,000, above expectations for 280,000 claims, but remained near a 14-year low, and stood for a ninth straight week below the 300,000 mark.

"What we've seen is the market kind of inching out little gains," said Peter Jankovskis, co-chief investment officer at OakBrook Investments LLC in Lisle, Illinois. "The market is just kind of tired."

The Dow and S&P 500 ended slightly lower on Wednesday to break a five-day streak of record closing highs, while the Nasdaq managed to advance.

The S&P 500 has rallied more than 9 percent from a six-month low in October, buoyed by supportive economic data and corporate earnings. For the year so far, it is up 10.3 percent.

S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.75 point and fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract, indicated a flat open. Dow Jones industrial average e-mini futures rose 10 points and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures added 4.5 points.

J.C. Penney shares fell 7.4 percent to $7.19 in premarket trading after it reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss Wednesday but said same-store sales were flat and slightly cut its full-year revenue forecast.

Kohl's Corp lost 2.1 percent to $56.70 before the opening bell. The department store operator reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales and profit.

As earnings season winds down, Thomson Reuters data showed that of 453 companies in the S&P 500 to report, 74.8 percent beat expectations, above the 63 percent average beat rate since 1994 and 67 percent for the past four quarters. Earnings overall were expected to grow 10 percent over the year-ago period.

DreamWorks Animation shares jumped 19.8 percent to $26.80 before the opening bell after the New York Times cited sources as saying toymaker Hasbro Inc was in talks to buy the Hollywood studio.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc said it would acquire Procter & Gamble Co's Duracell battery business. Procter shares fell 1 percent to $88.60 before the opening bell while Berskhire's Class B shares edged up 0.3 percent to $145.89.

(Editing by Bernadette Baum)