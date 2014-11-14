* Retail sales, consumer sentiment data due

* Baker Hughes confirms merger talks with Halliburton

* Geron jumps on licensing deal with Johnson & Johnson

* Futures up: Dow 11 pts, S&P 1.5 pt, Nasdaq 2.75 pts (Adds premarket actives)

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, Nov 14 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Friday, with the S&P on track for a fourth straight weekly advance, ahead of data on retail sales and consumer sentiment.

* The Dow industrials closed at a record high on Thursday, boosted by gains in Wal-Mart, but the S&P 500 was little changed as energy shares tracked crude futures prices lower.

* Investors will eye October retail sales data at 8:30 a.m. EST (1230 GMT). Expectations call for a 0.2 percent rise versus the 0.3 decline in the prior month. Also due at 8:30 a.m. is data on import prices.

* The Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan preliminary November reading on consumer sentiment is expected later in the session at 9:55 a.m. (1355 GMT.) Expectations call for a reading of 87.5 versus the final October reading of 86.9.

* The S&P 500 is up 0.4 percent for the week and has rallied 9.5 percent from a six-month low in October, buoyed by supportive economic data and corporate earnings. For the year so far, it is up 10.3 percent.

* Baker Hughes gained 5.5 percent to $61.95 in premarket trade. The oilfield services company said it was in preliminary merger talks with its larger rival Halliburton Co , which was up 2 percent to $54.85.

* Geron Corp surged 37.2 percent to $3.17 before the opening bell after it licensed its cancer compound to a Johnson & Johnson unit for up to $935 million.

* Hertz Global Holdings fell 1.5 percent to $22.40 in premarket after the car rental company gave its 2014 outlook and announced $100 million of cost cuts. The stock was one of the most actively traded on the New York Stock Exchange with over 140,000 shares changing hands.

* S&P 500 e-minis were up 1.5 points, or 0.07 percent, with 142,928 contracts changing hands.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 2.75 points, or 0.07 percent, in volume of 20,889 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were up 11 points, or 0.06 percent, with 23,479 contracts changing hands. (Editing by Bernadette Baum)