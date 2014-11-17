* Futures off: Dow 39 pts, S&P 6 pts, Nasdaq 9 pts

NEW YORK Nov 17 U.S. stock index futures slipped on Monday, following four consecutive weeks of gains for major Wall Street indexes, weighed by data showing Japan slipped into recession.

* Merger and acquisition news partly offset the declines as Halliburton said it would buy Baker Hughes and Allergan is close to a buyout deal by Actavis.

* Japan's economy unexpectedly slipped into recession in the third quarter, setting the stage for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to delay an unpopular sales tax hike and call a snap election two years before he has to go to the polls.

* The Japanese data took crude futures prices lower, with Brent off 1 percent at $78.50 per barrel. Brent prices have fallen in the last eight weeks and are down nearly 30 percent from June.

* Baker Hughes rose 16.4 percent on news Halliburton would acquire it in a cash and stock transaction of about $34.6 billion. Halliburton shares fell 2.9 percent in premarket trading.

* Allergan added 4.5 percent as the Actavis buyout values the company as high as $65.5 billion.

* Negotiations between Hasbro and DreamWorks Animation have been hampered by issues regarding the structure of the combined company, according to a person familiar with the matter. DreamWorks shares fell 13.3 percent.

Futures snapshot at 7:37 a.m. EST (1237 GMT):

* S&P 500 e-minis were down 5.75 points, or 0.28 percent, with 156,801 contracts changing hands.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 8.75 points, or 0.21 percent, in volume of 27,684 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were down 39 points, or 0.22 percent, with 22,525 contracts changing hands. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Bernadette Baum)