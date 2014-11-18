* Home Depot shares slip after results

NEW YORK, Nov 18 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Tuesday following a record close on the S&P 500 and ahead of producer inflation data.

* Shares in Europe advanced, boosted by German analyst and investor sentiment, which rose in November for the first time in almost a year, raising hopes of an improvement in Europe's biggest economy.

* More support for equities came as Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe called for parliament to be dissolved on Friday, seen potentially bringing more measures to stimulate growth after the Japanese economy unexpectedly slipped into recession.

* A drop in producer prices in September led investors to bet the Federal Reserve would delay hiking interest rates until late 2015 at the earliest to keep support for the economy in place. October's reading is expected at 8:30 a.m. EST (1330 GMT).

* Shares of Home Depot fell 1.1 percent premarket after the world's No.1 home improvement chain reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit as an improving job market encouraged Americans to spend more on renovations.

* CytRx Corp shares fell 10.5 percent premarket after the drugmaker said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration placed a partial hold on clinical trials of its experimental cancer drug after a patient died.

Futures snapshot at 7:18 a.m. EST (1218 GMT):

* S&P 500 e-minis were down 0.75 points, or 0.04 percent, with 101,419 contracts changing hands.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 1.75 points, or 0.04 percent, in volume of 17,084 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were up 2 points, or 0.01 percent, with 20,150 contracts changing hands.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos)