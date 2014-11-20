* Best Buy jumps after earnings beat

* GoPro falls after pricing follow-on shares at discount

* Futures off: Dow 61 pts, S&P 8 pts, Nasdaq 16 pts

By Rodrigo Campos

NEW YORK, Nov 20 U.S. stock index futures fell on Thursday as concerns over global growth reemerged after weak business data out of the euro zone and a loss of momentum in Chinese factories.

* Euro zone business is growing at a slower pace than any forecaster expected this month and new orders have fallen for the first time in more than a year, despite price cuts.

* Growth in China's vast factory sector stalled in November, with output contracting for the first time in six months, a private survey showed on Thursday, adding to signs the economy may still be losing traction.

* The U.S. data calendar is busy, with weekly jobless claims and consumer prices due at 8:30 a.m. EST (1330 GMT), Markit's manufacturing PMI at 9:45 a.m. (1445 GMT) and home resales and the Philadelphia Fed business index at 10:00 a.m. (1500 GMT).

* GoPro shares fell 6.2 percent to $74.19 in premarket trading after a follow-on-offering of 10.4 million shares priced at $75 per share, a 5.2 percent discount to Wednesday's $79.09 close.

* Best Buy added 8.3 percent in premarket trading after posting revenue that beat analyst expectations.

Futures snapshot at 7:18 a.m. EST:

* S&P 500 e-minis were down 8.25 points, or 0.4 percent, with 122,611 contracts changing hands.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 16.25 points, or 0.38 percent, in volume of 22,020 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were down 61 points, or 0.35 percent, with 21,282 contracts changing hands.

(Editing by Bernadette Baum)