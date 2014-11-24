* Wall Street closed a fifth week of gains on Friday

* RenaissanceRe to buy Platinum for $1.9 bln

* Trading may be light during Thanksgiving holiday week

* Futures: S&P up 4.5 pts, Dow up 30 pts, Nasdaq up 11.75

By Ryan Vlastelica

NEW YORK, Nov 24 U.S. stock index futures rose on Monday, indicating that major indexes would move further into record territory, on the back of multiple merger deals and hopes that China will take further accommodative monetary policy action.

Equities closed a fifth straight week of advances Friday, with the Dow and S&P 500 ending at closing records on the back of accommodative action from central banks in China and Europe.

Policy in China, the world's No. 2 economy, could spur more market gains. Sources told Reuters the country's leadership and central bank were ready to cut interest rates again and loosen lending restrictions on concern falling prices could trigger a surge in debt defaults, business failures and job losses.

In merger news, RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd agreed to buy Platinum Underwriters Holdings Ltd for $1.9 billion. BioMarin Pharmaceuticals Inc said it would buy Dutch drug developer Prosensa Holding NV for about $840 million including milestone payments. Prosena jumped 62.5 percent to $18.59 in premarket trading.

Cimatron Ltd jumped 43 percent to $8.67 on heavy volume after 3D Systems Corp agreed to buy the company for $97 million.

Mergers have supported market gains of late. Last week, equities rose on two major deals, with Halliburton agreeing to buy Baker Hughes and Actavis Plc agreeing to buy Allergan.

The S&P 500 has appreciated 13.3 percent since an intraday low hit on Oct. 15, and the gains since then have been broad, with all but 23 S&P 500 components higher.

The speed of the rally has worried some market participants, and volatility may pick up this week, with traders out for the holiday. Markets will close for Thanksgiving on Thursday and close early Friday.

Trina Solar Ltd reported third-quarter earnings that grew 16 percent on strong demand in Japan and China. Shares were flat at $10.93 before the bell.

Intel Corp rose 0.9 percent to $35.91 in premarket trading. In its Nov. 24 edition, Barron's wrote that the stock could rise more than 30 percent over the next two years.

Futures snapshot at 8:07 a.m. EST (1307 GMT):

* S&P 500 e-minis were up 4.5 points, or 0.22 percent, with 113,202 contracts changing hands.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 11.75 points, or 0.28 percent, in volume of 16,766 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were up 30 points, or 0.17 percent, with 14,726 contracts changing hands. (Editing by Bernadette Baum)