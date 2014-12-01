* Oil futures hit 5-year low, slightly bounce back

* U.S. manufacturing data due after market opens

* Discounts, online buys hurt Thanksgiving weekend sales

* Futures down: Dow 35 pts, S&P 6 pts, Nasdaq 9 pts (Updates prices, adds comment)

By Rodrigo Campos

NEW YORK, Dec 1 U.S. stocks were set to fall at the open on Monday as manufacturing growth across Asia and Europe eased in November, while retailers could be pressured as Thanksgiving weekend in-store sales failed to impress.

Oil prices have been volatile in morning trading, with both Brent and U.S. crude higher after hitting five-year lows. A further decline will likely drive energy sector stocks lower.

Markit's final November manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index for the euro zone was 50.1, its lowest reading since June 2013 and down from a flash reading in mid-November of 50.4, despite price cuts made possible by tumbling input costs. New orders declined for a third month.

Early holiday promotions and rising online shopping took a toll on in-store U.S. sales during the Thanksgiving weekend as shoppers on average spent 6.4 percent less than they did a year earlier, according to data released Sunday by an industry group.

"Black Friday numbers were a bit disappointing, putting a bit of pressure on retailers today," said Peter Jankovskis, co-chief investment officer at OakBrook Investments in Lisle, Illinois.

He said U.S. markets have lately been able to shrug off overseas data and "as the day wears on, if that is the cause, we'll see the markets recover whatever losses the futures have now."

S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 6 points and fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract, indicated a slightly lower open. Dow Jones industrial average e-mini futures fell 35 points and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures lost 9 points.

U.S. manufacturing data is due later in the day, with Markit's gauge out at 9:45 a.m. (1445 GMT), followed 15 minutes later by the Institute for Supply Management's report.

Major U.S. stock indexes racked up a sixth straight positive week Friday, with the S&P 500 up in 12 of the last 15 months and closing just 0.25 percent below its record closing high.

(Editing by Bernadette Baum)