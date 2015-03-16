* Empire State manufacturing, housing data due
* Euro hits fresh 12-year low, oil falls
* Futures up: Dow 63 pts, S&P 8 pts, Nasdaq 15 pts
March 16 U.S. stock index futures were up on
Monday after three weeks of losses for the Dow and S&P as
investors awaited the release of manufacturing and housing data.
* The benchmark S&P 500 has fallen 2.7 percent in the last
three weeks including a 0.9 percent drop last week. The Dow lost
0.6 percent last week while the Nasdaq declined 1.1 percent for
the week.
* Investors were cautious ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve
statement due out on Wednesday as they expect the central bank
to give a clearer signal on the timing of its first interest
rate hike in almost a decade.
* The New York Fed's Empire State manufacturing survey is
due out at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT), followed by Industrial
production numbers at 9:15 a.m., while NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing
Market Index data is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m.
* European shares rose on Monday with Germany's DAX
hitting a record high as the euro struck a fresh 12-year low.
Investors bet the currency's fall will boost European corporate
earnings while the rising dollar has been hurting the earnings
of U.S. multinational firms.
* Uncertainty over Greece continued with leftist Prime
Minister Alexis Tsipras saying on Monday that he would not
accept a return to austerity, though he was convinced the
country would strike a deal with international partners to keep
finances afloat.
* Brent crude oil fell to around $54 a barrel on Monday, its
lowest for more than a month, on rising global inventories and
signs of a possible nuclear deal with Tehran that could allow
more Iranian oil exports.
Futures snapshot at 7:20 a.m.:
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 8 points, or 0.39 percent,
with 89,383 contracts changing hands.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 15 points, or 0.35
percent, in volume of 5,373 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were up 63 points, or 0.36 percent,
with 5,007 contracts changing hands.
(Reporting by Sinead Carew; Editing by Bernadette Baum)