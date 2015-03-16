* Empire State manufacturing data miss estimates
* Homebuilder sentiment falls but builders optimistic
* Indexes up: Dow 0.92 pct, S&P 0.88 pct, Nasdaq 0.76 pct
By Sinead Carew
March 16 U.S. stocks rose on Monday, with the
benchmark S&P 500 rebounding after three weeks of losses, as a
stronger euro against the U.S. dollar reassured investors who
had worried over the impact of a robust dollar on mutinationals'
earnings.
Investors were cautious ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve
statement due on Wednesday, when they expect the central bank to
give a clearer signal on the timing of its first interest rate
hike in almost a decade.
The S&P 500 has fallen 2.7 percent in the last three weeks,
including a 0.9 percent drop last week. The Dow lost 0.6 percent
last week while the Nasdaq declined 1.1 percent.
"It's just a little bit of relief from last week's selloff,"
said Joseph Benanti, managing director, sales and trading of
Rosenblatt Securities in New York.
Until Fed Chair Janet Yellen's statement on Wednesday
afternoon, Benanti is expecting light volume.
"You're going to have a thin market that's pushed around
pretty easily," he said.
A recovery in the euro reassured some investors as a rapidly
rising U.S. dollar would put even more pressure on U.S.
corporate earnings, said Nick Colas, chief market strategist at
brokerage Convergex in New York.
The dollar fell across the board on Monday, as investors
fretted that the greenback's rapid rise could prompt the Federal
Reserve to be a little more cautious about raising interest
rates this year.
At 10:49 a.m., the Dow Jones industrial average rose
163.63 points, or 0.92 percent, to 17,912.94, the S&P 500
gained 17.97 points, or 0.88 percent, to 2,071.37 and the Nasdaq
Composite added 37.20 points, or 0.76 percent, to
4,908.96.
Manufacturing activity growth in New York State slowed in
March for a second month as the pace of new orders contracted to
its weakest since November 2013, a New York Federal Reserve
survey showed on Monday.
U.S. manufacturing output fell in February for a third month
as automobile production tumbled, pointing to slower economic
growth in the first quarter.
U.S. homebuilder sentiment declined for a third straight
month in March but still showed more builders view market
conditions as favorable, the National Association of Home
Builders said on Monday.
The S&P healthcare sector was up 1.8 percent,
helped by a 3.6 percent price increase in shares of Amgen
to $159.73, following promising data in studies of a
new class of cholesterol-reducing drugs.
Salix Pharmaceuticals shares rose 1.98 percent to
$172.76 after it agreed to an increased $173 per share offer
from Valeant Pharmaceuticals .
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
1,856 to 1,029, for a 1.80-to-1 ratio on the upside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,442 issues rose and 1,085 fell for a 1.33-to-1 ratio.
The benchmark S&P 500 index was posting 43 new 52-week highs
and 9 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 114 new highs
and 34 new lows.
