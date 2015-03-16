* Energy shares up despite oil price fall
* Utilities lead day's gain
* Indexes up: Dow 1 pct, S&P 1 pct, Nasdaq 0.8 pct
(Updates to early afternoon)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
March 16 U.S. stocks rose on Monday, with
utilities leading a rebound on the S&P after three weeks of
losses, as a decline in the U.S. dollar against the euro eased
some worries over how a robust greenback might erode the
earnings of multinationals.
The dollar fell across the board Monday on investor concerns
its recent strength could prompt the Federal Reserve to be more
cautious about raising interest rates this year.
The S&P utilities index, which tends to do well in
a low interest rate environment, was up 2.1 percent, leading the
day's gains.
The next statement from the Fed is due on Wednesday, when
investors expect the central bank to give a clearer signal on
the timing of its first interest rate hike in almost a decade.
"It's just a little bit of relief from last week's selloff,"
said Joseph Benanti, managing director, sales and trading of
Rosenblatt Securities in New York.
The S&P healthcare sector was up 1.9 percent,
helped by a 3.6 percent price increase in shares of Amgen
to $159.73, following promising data in studies of a
new class of cholesterol-reducing drugs.
Salix Pharmaceuticals shares rose 1.98 percent to
$172.76 after it agreed to an increased $173 per share offer
from Valeant Pharmaceuticals .
At 1:19 p.m., the Dow Jones industrial average rose
176.44 points, or 0.99 percent, to 17,925.75, the S&P 500
gained 19.9 points, or 0.97 percent, to 2,073.3 and the Nasdaq
Composite added 38.22 points, or 0.78 percent, to
4,909.98.
The S&P 500 has fallen 2.7 percent in the last three weeks,
including a 0.9 percent drop last week. The Dow lost 0.6 percent
last week while the Nasdaq declined 1.1 percent.
Energy shares also rose despite further losses in oil
prices. The S&P energy index was up 0.5 percent.
The biggest percentage decliner in the S&P 500 was Avon
Products, which was down 5.5 percent at $7.29 after S&P
Dow Jones Indices announced late Friday the stock would be moved
out of the S&P 500.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
1,831 to 1,164, for a 1.57-to-1 ratio on the upside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,442 issues rose and 1,236 fell for a 1.17-to-1 ratio
favoring advancers.
The benchmark S&P 500 index was posting 50 new 52-week highs
and 10 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 142 new
highs and 50 new lows.
(Additional reporting by Sinead Carew; Editing by Bernadette
Baum)