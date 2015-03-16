* Energy shares up despite oil price fall
* Utilities lead day's gain
* Indexes up: Dow 1.29 pct, S&P 1.35 pct, Nasdaq 1.19 pct
(Updates to close)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
March 16 U.S. stocks rallied on Monday as the
U.S. dollar eased back from its recent peak and worries eased
about the timing of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike.
Recent dollar strength has increased expectations the Fed
could be more cautious about raising rates this year.
The day's gains gave the S&P 500 its biggest percentage gain
since Feb. 3, with the S&P utilities, which tend to do
well in a low interest rate environment, among the day's
best-performing sectors. The utilities sector rose 1.7 percent.
The S&P healthcare sector led gains in the S&P 500.
It jumped 2.2 percent, helped by a 5.7 percent price increase in
shares of Amgen to $163.03, following promising data in
studies of a new class of cholesterol-reducing drugs.
All eyes will be on the Fed's statement Wednesday, when
investors hope the central bank will give a clearer signal on
the timing of its first interest rate hike in almost a decade.
"It seems to me that interest rate expectations are driving
the market right now," said Uri Landesman, president at Platinum
Partners in New York. "Every day when they think it's going to
start, they get nervous and sell them off. And every day they
think it may be slower or not begin, then they take them up."
The day's decline in the dollar helped ease some worries
over how a robust greenback might erode the earnings of
multinationals.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 228.11 points,
or 1.29 percent, to 17,977.42, the S&P 500 gained 27.79
points, or 1.35 percent, to 2,081.19 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 57.75 points, or 1.19 percent, to 4,929.51.
The Dow and S&P 500 had registered their third week of
losses last week.
Energy shares also bounced, adding to gains late in the
session despite further losses in oil prices. The S&P energy
index was up 1.4 percent, while U.S. crude oil
settled down 96 cents at $43.88 a barrel and earlier hit its
lowest since March 2009.
Shares of Exxon Mobil were up 1.1 percent at $84.76.
Salix Pharmaceuticals shares rose 2 percent to
$172.75 after it agreed to an increased $173 per share offer
from Valeant Pharmaceuticals .
Valeant shares were up 2.5 percent at $202.34.
The biggest percentage decliner in the S&P 500 was Avon
Products, which was down 5.7 percent at $7.28 after S&P
Dow Jones Indices announced late Friday the stock would be moved
out of the S&P 500 this month.
About 6.2 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges,
below the 6.6 billion average for the month to date, according
to BATS Global Markets.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
1,980 to 1,083, for a 1.83-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 1,549
issues rose and 1,202 fell, for a 1.29-to-1 ratio favoring
advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 56 new 52-week highs and 10 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 168 new highs and 64 new lows.
(Additional reporting by Sinead Carew; Editing by Nick
Zieminski)