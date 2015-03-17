* Futures down: Dow 49 pts, S&P 6.75 pts, Nasdaq 8.75 pts
March 17 U.S. stock index futures were down on
Tuesday after rallying on Monday ahead of a Federal Reserve
meeting that investors are looking to for a guage on timing for
an interest rate hike.
* The Federal Open Market Committee is due to start a
two-day meeting on Tuesday and is expected to put out its
statement and projections on Wednesday afternoon.
* Most economists expect the Fed to take out a pledge to be
"patient" about raising interest rates from its statement giving
it flexibility on when to start hikes.
* The benchmark S&P 500 index on Monday saw its biggest
percentage gain since Feb. 3. Last week the Dow and S&P
registered their third week of losses.
* U.S. housing starts data for February is due to be
released at 0830 a.m. ET (1230 GMT)
* Solid gains for Asian markets overnight gave way to
up-and-down trading in Europe on Tuesday . The euro EUR= notched
its first two-day run of gains in three weeks. The dollar
was down 0.16 percent against a basket of currencies.
* Brent crude fell below $54 a barrel in choppy
trade as concerns over a growing supply glut weighed on the
market. U.S. crude was at $43.41 a barrel, down 47 cents
and slightly above 6-year lows of $42.85 marked on Monday
* Shares in American Airlines were up 3.5 percent at $52 in
early trade after news that it would join the S&P 500.
Futures snapshot at 7:00:
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 6.75 points, or 0.33
percent, with 65,054 contracts changing hands.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 8.75 points, or 0.2
percent, in volume of 3,826 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were down 49 points, or 0.27 percent,
with 2,510 contracts changing hands.
(Reporting By Sinead Carew Editing by W Simon)