* Housing starts fall to lowest levels in a year
* American Airlines shares up; oil prices fall
* Indexes down: Dow 0.51 pct, S&P 0.31 pct, Nasdaq 0.12 pct
(Adds market open, updates share prices)
By Sinead Carew
March 17 U.S. stocks pulled back on Tuesday from
a rally in the previous session ahead of a Federal Reserve
meeting that investors hope will bring insight on the timing of
an interest rate hike.
The Federal Open Market Committee is due to start a two-day
meeting on Tuesday and is expected to put out its statement and
projections on Wednesday afternoon.
Most economists expect the Fed to remove a pledge to be
"patient" about raising interest rates from its statement,
giving it flexibility on when to kick off its first rate hike
since 2006.
U.S. housing starts plunged to their lowest level in a year
in February likely as harsh weather kept builders at home, in
the latest indication the economy hit a soft patch in the first
quarter.
The benchmark S&P 500 index on Monday saw its biggest
percentage gain since Feb. 3. Last week, the Dow and S&P
registered their third week of losses.
Some investors were giving back gains in the absence of big
news while others were holding tight ahead of the Fed statement,
said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich Securities
in New York.
"We're very much in a wait-and-see mode until 2.30 p.m.
tomorrow," said Hogan.
At 9:38 a.m., the Dow Jones industrial average fell
91.77 points, or 0.51 percent, to 17,885.65, the S&P 500
lost 6.39 points, or 0.31 percent, to 2,074.8 and the Nasdaq
Composite dropped 6.04 points, or 0.12 percent, to
4,923.47.
Retailer DSW Inc's shares were up 6 percent at
$39.14 after a better-than-expected outlook, while Burlington
Stores' shares were up 2.9 percent to $59 after its
quarterly report.
Shares in American Airlines rose 6 percent to 53.25
after news that it would join the S&P 500.
Black Diamond Inc shares rose 28.8 percent $9.08.
The outdoor pursuits equipment and clothing company said it
hired advisors to explore strategic alternatives and it reported
quarterly results.
Brent crude fell below $54 a barrel in choppy trade
as concerns over a growing supply glut weighed on the market.
U.S. crude was at $43.11 a barrel, down 57 cents and
slightly above 6-year lows of $42.85 marked on Monday.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,829 to 450, for a 4.06-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 1,440 issues
fell and 602 advanced, for a 2.39-to-1 ratio favoring decliners.
The S&P 500 was posting 3 new 52-week highs and 1 new low;
the Nasdaq Composite was recording 18 new highs and 20 new lows.
(Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by W Simon and Nick
Zieminski)