* American Airlines shares up; oil prices fall
* Investors wait for Fed comment on rate hikes
* Indexes down: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.6 pct, Nasdaq 0.2 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
March 17 U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday following a
rally in the previous session, hit by declines in
commodity-related shares and nervousness ahead of a Federal
Reserve meeting.
Materials were the weakest S&P sector with a 1.5
percent decline, led by Dupont, which was down 3.1
percent at $74.68. The energy sector was down 0.9
percent as oil prices fell further, pressured by concerns
over a growing supply glut.
Investors were also anxious as the Federal Open Market
Committee kicked off its meeting, which will be followed by a
statement from Chair Janet Yellen Wednesday afternoon. Investors
hope the statement will bring insight on the timing of an
interest rate hike.
"People are waiting for the Fed to provide some degree of
clarity going forward," said Michael O'Rourke, chief market
strategist at JonesTrading in Greenwich, Connecticut.
Most economists expect the Fed to remove a pledge to be
"patient" about raising interest rates from its statement, but
O'Rourke said, "if they're still on pace for a mid-year move,
whatever language they use doesn't make a difference."
At 12:32 p.m., the Dow Jones industrial average fell
158.98 points, or 0.88 percent, to 17,818.44, the S&P 500
lost 11.95 points, or 0.57 percent, to 2,069.24 and the Nasdaq
Composite dropped 9.00 points, or 0.18 percent, to
4,920.51.
While higher rates are a sign of strength in the U.S.
economy, some investors question whether the economy is strong
enough to handle the increased borrowing costs.
Johnson & Johnson weighed most heavily on the S&P
500 with a 1.4 percent decline to $99.61.
The benchmark S&P 500 index on Monday had seen its biggest
percentage gain since Feb. 3. Last week, the Dow and S&P
registered their third week of losses.
Shares in American Airlines rose 6 percent to 53.22
after an announcement that it would join the S&P 500.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,968 to 1,005, for a 1.96-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 1,611
issues fell and 1,009 advanced, for a 1.60-to-1 ratio favoring
decliners.
The S&P 500 was posting 15 new 52-week highs and 3 new lows;
the Nasdaq Composite was recording 65 new highs and 53 new lows.
