US STOCKS-Rock-solid quarter on Wall Street ending with a whimper
* Dow -0.28 pct, S&P -0.10 pct, Nasdaq +0.02 pct (Updates to afternoon)
NEW YORK, March 18 U.S. stock turned higher on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve opened the door further to an interest rate hike as early as June.
At 2:02 p.m., the Dow Jones industrial average rose 40.55 points, or 0.23 percent, to 17,889.63, the S&P 500 gained 7.34 points, or 0.35 percent, to 2,081.62 and the Nasdaq Composite added 9.65 points, or 0.2 percent, to 4,947.08. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
