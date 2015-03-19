* Futures: Dow off 14 pts, S&P off 2 pts, Nasdaq up 1.25 pts
NEW YORK, March 19 U.S. stock index futures were
little changed on Thursday after the Federal Reserve on
Wednesday removed a reference to being "patient" on interest
rates out of its policy statement but indicated that it was in
no rush to hike borrowing costs.
* Fed officials also slashed their median estimate for the
federal funds rate - the key overnight lending rate - to 0.625
percent for the end of 2015 from the 1.125 percent estimate in
December.
* U.S. stocks had ended up higher on Wednesday as investors,
who had sold stocks ahead of the meeting, were relieved by the
Fed's dovish outlook and comments.
* Stocks in the rest of the world rallied after the news.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was
up 0.56 percent and London's FTSE hit a record after Asian
bourses had their best session in 18 months.
* U.S. economic indicators due out on Thursday include
weekly initial jobless claims and the U.S. current account
balance both due out at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT). The
Philadelphia Federal Reserve's business survey is due out at
10:00 a.m.
* Greek banks saw deposit outflows of about 300 million
euros on Wednesday, the highest level in a single day since a
Feb. 20 accord with euro zone partners over new tensions with
EU, two senior Greek bankers familiar with the matter told
Reuters on Thursday.
* Target Corp said it would raise the minimum wage
for its workers to $9 an hour, matching moves made by rivals
including Wal-Mart Stores Inc. It also agreed to pay $10
million in a proposed settlement of a class-action lawsuit
related to a huge 2013 data breach.
* Web hosting company GoDaddy Inc said in a regulatory
filing that it expects to raise $418 million in an initial
public offering.
Futures snapshot at 7:20:
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 2 points, or 0.1 percent,
with 186,710 contracts changing hands.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 1.25 points, or 0.03
percent, in volume of 25,719 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were down 14 points, or 0.09 percent,
with 20,450 contracts changing hands.
(Reporting by Sinead Carew and Chuck Mikojczak; Editing by
Chizu Nomiyama)