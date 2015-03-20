* Futures up: Dow 88 pts, S&P 7.25 pts, Nasdaq 14.75 pts
March 20 U.S. stock index futures climbed on
Friday after a one-day pullback as investors were reassured by a
reform pledge by Greece to its EU creditors that could help
avert a cash crunch.
* The benchmark S&P 500 index is on pace for its first
weekly gain after three weeks of losses.
* U.S. stocks fell on Thursday as a stronger dollar weighed
on oil and other commodity prices, sending energy and materials
sectors lower, a day after Federal Reserve statements appeared
to be more dovish than expected even as it opened the door for a
Fed funds rate hike as soon as in June.
* Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said during late-night
crisis talks in Brussels that his leftist-led coalition would
present a full set of economic reforms in order to unlock cash
to stave off bankruptcy.
* The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
was up 0.23 percent, bolstered by the Greek comments and gains
in the construction sector after Holcim and Lafarge
agreed to new merger terms even as the impetus from
Wednesday's Fed statement started to ease.
* Biogen Idec shares were up 3 percent at $447 in premarket
trading after its experimental drug became the first Alzheimer's
treatment to significantly slow cognitive decline and reduce
brain plaque in patients with early and mild forms of the
disease, according to a small study likely to reignite hopes of
a treatment.
* Tiffany & Co. shares were down 2.7 percent to $84
after it reported fourth-quarter earnings in line with analyst
expectations but forecast a 10 percent decline in sales for the
first quarter.
* Brent crude oil fell towards $54 a barrel on Friday and
was on track for its third straight weekly loss, hurt by
oversupply worries after Kuwait said OPEC had no choice but to
maintain output levels. U.S. crude for April delivery CLc1
slipped 21 cents to $43.75 a barrel, headed for its fifth weekly
loss.
Futures snapshot at 7:11 a.m. (1111 GMT):
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 7.25 points, or 0.34
percent, with 89,173 contracts changing hands.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 14.75 points, or 0.33
percent, in volume of 14927 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were up 88 points, or 0.49 percent,
with 12,595 contracts changing hands.
(Reporting by Sinead Carew; Editing by Bernadette Baum)