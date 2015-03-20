* Nike climbs in premarket after results, outlook
By Chuck Mikolajczak
March 20 U.S. stocks were poised for a higher
open on Friday, with the S&P 500 on track to snap a three-week
losing skid, buoyed by Nike earnings, as investors assessed the
impact of a stronger dollar on corporate earnings.
U.S. stocks fell on Thursday as a stronger dollar weighed on
oil and other commodity prices, sending energy and materials
sectors lower, to continue a recent pattern of trading sessions
alternating between gains and losses that began at the start of
the month.
Dow component Nike's rose 5.2 percent to $103.42 in
premarket after it posted a quarterly profit that beat market
estimates. The world's largest sportswear maker sold more higher
margin shoes and apparel, but the company warned Wall Street
that the stronger dollar would take a toll on its current
quarter.
"There is a tug-of-war going on between current valuations
in our market and a lot of bad news being priced into a strong
dollar with no good news being priced into a strong dollar,"
said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich Securities
in New York.
"We are taking the multinationals out to the woodshed and
not moving consumer names higher."
Biotechs are likely to continue to rally as Biogen Idec
shares jumped 7.9 percent at $467.99 in premarket
trading. The company said its experimental drug became the first
Alzheimer's treatment to significantly slow cognitive decline
and reduce brain plaque in patients with early and mild forms of
the disease, according to a small study likely to reignite hopes
of a treatment.
S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 15 points and fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract, indicated a higher open. Dow Jones industrial average
e-mini futures rose 148 points and Nasdaq 100 e-mini
futures added 36 points.
The market may see heightened volatility heading into the
close as a result of quadruple witching - the expiration of
stock options, index options, index futures and single-stock
futures.
Tiffany & Co. shares lost 2.9 percent to $83.88
before the opening bell after the upscale jeweler reported
quarterly sales fell for the first time in five years and are
expected to decline further in the current quarter, hurt by the
strong dollar.
The dollar was off 0.8 percent against a basket of
major currencies and was on track for its first weekly decline
in five.
Olive Garden owner Darden Restaurants reported a
quarterly profit above analysts' estimates due to cost-cutting
and better-than-expected sales at its chains such as LongHorn
Steakhouse and Yard House. Its shares climbed 4.7 percent to
$67.92 in premarket.
Simon Property Group, the No.1 U.S. mall owner,
raised its offer for Macerich Co three days after its
smaller rival rejected its earlier offer, adopted a poison pill
and changed board structure to prevent a hostile takeover. Simon
Property advanced 1 percent to $194 while Macerich lost 7.5
percent to $86.50 before the opening bell.
