* Nike rises after results, outlook
* Biotechs on track for eighth straight advance
* Indexes up: Dow 0.78 pct, S&P 0.68 pct, Nasdaq 0.7 pct
(Updates to market open)
By Chuck Mikolajczak
March 20 U.S. stocks rose on Friday, lifted by
results from Nike and another climb in biotechs, as investors
assessed the impact of a stronger dollar on corporate earnings.
Dow component Nike jumped 3.7 percent to $101.95
after it posted a quarterly profit that beat market estimates.
The world's largest sportswear maker sold more higher margin
shoes and apparel, but warned that the stronger dollar would
take a toll on its current quarter.
"There is a tug-of-war going on between current valuations
in our market and a lot of bad news being priced into a strong
dollar, with no good news being priced into a strong dollar,"
said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich Securities
in New York.
"We are taking the multinationals out to the woodshed and
not moving consumer names higher."
Biotechs were on track for their eighth straight advance,
powered by a 6.6 percent climb in Biogen Idec to
$466.07. The company said its experimental drug became the first
Alzheimer's treatment to significantly slow cognitive decline
and reduce brain plaque in patients with early and mild forms of
the disease, according to a small study. The Nasdaq biotech
index has gained 8 percent since March 10.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 140 points, or
0.78 percent, to 18,099.03, the S&P 500 gained 14.17
points, or 0.68 percent, to 2,103.44 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 34.90 points, or 0.7 percent, to 5,027.28.
The market may see heightened volatility heading into the
close as a result of quadruple witching - the expiration of
stock options, index options, index futures and single-stock
futures.
Olive Garden owner Darden Restaurants reported a
quarterly profit above analysts' estimates due to cost-cutting
and better-than-expected sales at its chains such as LongHorn
Steakhouse and Yard House. Its shares climbed 3 percent to
$66.80.
But Tiffany & Co. shares lost 3.2 percent to $83.63
after the upscale jeweler reported quarterly sales fell for the
first time in five years and are expected to decline further in
the current quarter, hurt by the strong dollar.
The dollar was off 1.2 percent against a basket of
major currencies and was on track for its first weekly decline
in five.
Simon Property Group, the No.1 U.S. mall owner,
raised its offer for Macerich Co three days after its
smaller rival rejected its earlier offer, adopted a poison pill
and changed board structure to prevent a hostile takeover. Simon
Property advanced 1.1 percent to $194.16 while Macerich lost 7.6
percent to $86.38.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
2,268 to 482, for a 4.71-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 1,682 issues
rose and 642 fell for a 2.62-to-1 ratio favoring advancers.
The benchmark S&P 500 index was posting 52 new 52-week highs
and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 130 new
highs and 7 new lows.
