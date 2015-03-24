* Whiting Petroleum shares tumble after share, note offering
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, March 24 U.S. stock index futures
edged higher on Tuesday ahead of a data deluge including
measures on inflation, home prices and sales, and factory
activity.
* Manufacturing activity in China dipped to an 11-month low
in March as new orders shrank while business activity in the
euro zone accelerated much faster than thought, separate surveys
showed.
* U.S. data on consumer inflation for February is due at
8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT) followed 30 minutes later by a measure
of home prices for January. Shortly after the opening bell on
Wall Street, Markit's preliminary gauge of factory activity this
month is due.
* New home sales for February and regional measures on the
economy from the Richmond Federal Reserve and the Cleveland Fed
are expected later in the day.
* Volume in futures contracts was relatively low in early
trading. Major indexes were little changed on Monday with focus
on moves in the dollar and oil prices, as traders gauge their
effect on U.S. corporate earnings.
* Whiting Petroleum Corp fell 13 percent in
premarket trading after North Dakota's largest oil producer
announced an offering of 35 million shares and a $1.75 billion
mix of notes and convertible notes to help cut its near $6
billion debt load.
Futures snapshot at 7:22 a.m. EDT (1122 GMT):
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 4.5 points, or 0.21
percent, with 97,544 contracts changing hands.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 9.25 points, or 0.21
percent, in volume of 17,957 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were up 47 points, or 0.26 percent,
with 16,902 contracts changing hands.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)