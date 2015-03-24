* Google up as CFO to move from Morgan Stanley
* Shares of miner Freeport fall after it slashes dividend
* Whiting Petroleum shares tumble after share, note offering
* Indexes: Dow off 0.23 pct, S&P off 0.21 pct, Nasdaq up
0.05 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, March 24 Stocks were little changed on
Wall Street on Tuesday, with equities holding in a tight range
that corresponded with currency fluctuations as traders focused
on the dollar's strength and its possible effect on corporate
earnings.
The Nasdaq outperformed other major indexes, boosted by a
2.6 percent gain in Google shares to $579.94. Morgan
Stanley's chief financial officer is leaving the bank to
join Google.
Data from home sales to inflation and manufacturing
indicated the U.S. economy remains strong, but failed to alter
expectations of a faster or steeper monetary policy tightening
path at the Federal Reserve.
Traders have honed in on how the Fed will react to economic
data, as a June interest rate increase remains a possibility.
Stocks have been inversely correlated to the U.S. dollar as
several companies have given earnings guidance that cited a
negative impact from a strong greenback.
"You have central banks lowering rates around the world,
while we are talking about raising rates. Our dollar is
naturally going to get stronger," said Andre Bakhos, managing
director at Janlyn Capital LLC in Bernardsville, New Jersey.
"Therefore, multinationals are going to whacked."
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 41.2 points, or
0.23 percent, to 18,074.84, the S&P 500 lost 4.36 points,
or 0.21 percent, to 2,100.06 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 2.57 points, or 0.05 percent, to 5,013.54.
The dollar index zigzagged between gains and losses
and was recently up 0.12 percent on the day.
Freeport-McMoRan shares fell 1.3 percent to $19.07
after the miner slashed its quarterly dividend by 84 percent, to
5 cents a share from 31.25 cents, citing lower commodity prices.
Whiting Petroleum Corp plunged 19.2 percent to
$31.02. North Dakota's largest oil producer announced an
offering of 35 million shares and a $1.75 billion mix of notes
and convertible notes to help cut its near-$6 billion debt load.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,617 to 1,341, for a 1.21-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 1,326
issues rose and 1,276 fell for a 1.04-to-1 ratio favoring
advancers.
The benchmark S&P 500 was posting 19 new 52-week highs and 1
new low; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 83 new highs and 19
new lows.
