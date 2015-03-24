* Google up as CFO to move from Morgan Stanley
* Shares of miner Freeport fall after it slashes dividend
* Whiting Petroleum shares tumble after share, note offering
* Indexes off: Dow 0.31 pct, S&P 0.3 pct, Nasdaq 0.05 pct
(Updates to late afternoon)
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, March 24 U.S. stocks drifted lower on
Tuesday, as equities kept in a tight range that corresponded
with currency fluctuations as traders focused on the dollar's
strength and its possible effect on corporate earnings.
Declines on the Nasdaq were held in check by a boost from
Google, up 2.3 percent to $578.24. Morgan Stanley's
chief financial officer is leaving the bank to join
Google.
Data from home sales to inflation and manufacturing
indicated the U.S. economy remains strong, but failed to alter
expectations of a faster or steeper monetary policy tightening
path at the Federal Reserve.
Traders have honed in on how the Fed will react to economic
data, as a June interest rate increase remains a possibility.
Stocks have been inversely correlated to the U.S. dollar and
several multinational companies have given earnings guidance
that cited a negative impact from a strong greenback.
"I don't think there is a tremendous amount of trepidation
about earnings season. We will clearly see the impact of lower
energy prices as well as the stronger dollar," said David
Lefkowitz, Senior Equity Strategist at UBS in New York.
"Those two factors are fairly well-known, so I don't expect
it is going to be much in the way of a surprise for most
companies when they do report earnings, but clearly those
temporary factors are going to weigh on the growth for the first
quarter."
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 56.98 points,
or 0.31 percent, to 18,059.06, the S&P 500 lost 6.28
points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,098.14 and the Nasdaq Composite
.
The dollar index zigzagged between gains and losses
and was recently up 0.16 percent on the day.
Biotechs were down for a second straight session, pulled
lower by a 2-percent drop in Biogen to $454.64. The
Nasdaq biotech index is down 2.7 percent for the past two
sessions after snapping an eight-day winning streak.
Freeport-McMoRan shares fell 1.1 percent to $19.13
after the miner slashed its quarterly dividend by 84 percent, to
5 cents a share from 31.25 cents, citing lower commodity prices.
Whiting Petroleum Corp plunged 19.6 percent to
$30.88. North Dakota's largest oil producer announced an
offering of 35 million shares and a $1.75 billion mix of notes
and convertible notes to help cut its near-$6 billion debt load.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,576 to 1,418, for a 1.11-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 1,398
issues rose and 1,284 fell, for a 1.09-to-1 ratio favoring
advancers.
The S&P 500 was posting 21 new 52-week highs and 1 new low;
the Nasdaq Composite was recording 95 new highs and 22 new lows.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)