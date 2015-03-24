* Google up as CFO to move from Morgan Stanley
* Whiting Petroleum shares tumble after share, note offering
* Indexes off: Dow 0.58 pct, S&P 0.61 pct, Nasdaq 0.32 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, March 24 U.S. stocks fell for a second
straight session on Tuesday, with equities maintaining a tight
range that corresponded with currency fluctuations as traders
focused on the dollar's strength and its possible effect on
corporate earnings.
Data from home sales to inflation and manufacturing
indicated the U.S. economy remains strong, but failed to alter
expectations of a faster or steeper monetary policy tightening
path at the Federal Reserve.
Traders have honed in on how the Fed will react to economic
data, as a June interest rate increase remains a possibility.
Stocks have been inversely correlated to the U.S. dollar and
several multinational companies have given earnings forecasts
that cited a negative impact from a strong greenback.
"I don't think there is a tremendous amount of trepidation
about earnings season. We will clearly see the impact of lower
energy prices as well as the stronger dollar," said David
Lefkowitz, Senior Equity Strategist at UBS in New York.
"Those two factors are fairly well-known, so I don't expect
it is going to be much in the way of a surprise for most
companies when they do report earnings, but clearly those
temporary factors are going to weigh on the growth for the first
quarter."
The S&P energy index lost 0.8 percent as Brent crude
settled down 1.5 percent at $55.11 a barrel after the
dollar gained ground against the euro. The dollar index
zigzagged between gains and losses against a basket of
major currencies and was up 0.14 percent on the day.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 104.9 points,
or 0.58 percent, to 18,011.14, the S&P 500 lost 12.92
points, or 0.61 percent, to 2,091.5 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 16.25 points, or 0.32 percent, to 4,994.73.
Declines on the Nasdaq were tempered by a boost from Google
, up 2.2 percent to $577.54. Morgan Stanley's
chief financial officer is leaving the bank to join Google.
Biotechs were down for a second straight session, pulled
lower by a 2.4 percent drop in Biogen to $452.71. The
Nasdaq biotech index is down 2.9 percent in the past two
sessions after snapping an eight-day winning streak.
Whiting Petroleum Corp plunged 19.5 percent to
$30.91. North Dakota's largest oil producer announced an
offering of 35 million shares and a $1.75 billion mix of notes
and convertible notes to help cut its near-$6 billion debt load.
Volume was light, with about 5.29 billion shares traded on
U.S. exchanges, below the 6.8 billion average so far this month,
according to BATS Global Markets.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,708 to 1,317, for a 1.30-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 1,415
issues fell and 1,284 advanced, for a 1.10-to-1 ratio favoring
decliners.
The S&P 500 posted 22 new 52-week highs and 1 new low; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 104 new highs and 22 new lows.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)