* Durable goods data unexpectedly weak
* Kraft up 42 pct, Kofax adds 46 pct after separate deal
* Indexes off: Dow 0.35 pct, S&P 0.15 pct, Nasdaq 0.68 pct
(Updates prices, adds data, comment)
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, March 25 U.S. stocks fell in choppy,
tight-range trading on Wednesday, with indexes reacting to moves
in currency markets and to a gauge of industrial orders that
unexpectedly fell last month.
A drop in durable goods orders pushed the dollar index lower
, giving initial support to equities as it eases fears
that the rally in the U.S. currency will hurt corporate
earnings. However, with valuations stretched as stock indexes
trade near record highs, weak economic data is not welcome.
"The dollar strength can sap earnings growth, but if you
continue to see soft economic data here, a confirmation of
decelerating growth, that will certainly affect the market,"
said Chad Morganlander, portfolio manager at Stifel, Nicolaus &
Co in Florham Park, New Jersey.
He said, with the S&P 500's forward price-to-earnings ratio
above 17 and at its highest since late 2007, "you have to
torture the numbers to make a bull case at this point."
At 11:15 a.m. EDT (1515 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial
average fell 63.52 points, or 0.35 percent, to 17,947.62,
the S&P 500 lost 3.06 points, or 0.15 percent, to
2,088.44 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 33.98 points,
or 0.68 percent, to 4,960.75.
The S&P traded in a range of 10.2 points, far below the
average of 19.4 in the past 20 sessions. It crossed the
unchanged line more than a dozen times in morning trading.
The dollar index was down 0.2 percent after falling
earlier as much as 0.7 percent.
The Nasdaq underperformed due to declines in biotechnology
and semiconductor stocks. The Nasdaq Biotech index fell
2.2 percent, dropping more than 5 percent this week so far,
after a string of six consecutive weekly gains totaling more
than 16 percent.
Kraft Foods jumped 42 percent to $86.90 after a
merger agreement with ketchup maker H.J. Heinz Co, owned by 3G
Capital and Berkshire Hathaway. Kraft Heinz Co will
trade publicly and will be the third-largest food company in
North America.
Kofax Ltd rallied 46 percent to $10.94 after Lexmark
International, known for its printers, said it would buy
Kofax in a deal of about $1 billion that would double the size
of its enterprise software business. Lexmark shares jumped 6
percent to $43.22.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,525 to 1,344, for a 1.13-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 1,744
issues fell and 786 advanced, for a 2.22-to-1 ratio favoring
decliners.
The benchmark S&P 500 was posting 10 new 52-week highs and 1
new low; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 53 new highs and 16
new lows.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Nick Zieminski)