By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, March 25 U.S. stocks fell on
Wednesday, with losses accelerating after short-term technical
indicators failed, while recent winners stumbled as investors
cashed in towards the end of the quarter after a gauge of
industrial orders unexpectedly fell last month.
Losses on the S&P 500 accelerated around mid-session after
the benchmark dropped below a support level near 2,085, but
managed to hold above its 50-day moving average around 2,067.
"It's the 50-day if there is anything technical involved
right now. The 50-day is at 2,067, we bounced right off of
that," said Randy Frederick, managing director of trading and
derivatives for Charles Schwab in Austin.
Semiconductors and biotech stocks were among the worst
performers, on track for a third straight session of declines
after strong gains in the prior week.
An index of biotechnology shares was down 3.3 percent
for the session and on track to close below its 14-day average
for the first time since Feb. 11. The PHLX semiconductor index
was off 3.9 percent and on pace for its biggest
percentage decline since Oct. 10.
"The thing about those guys is they are typically high-beta,
so they tend to go up faster when things are going up and down
faster when things are going down," said Frederick.
An earlier government report showing a drop in durable goods
orders pushed the dollar index lower, giving initial
support to equities as it eases fears that the rally in the U.S.
currency will hurt corporate earnings. However, with valuations
stretched as stock indexes trade near record highs, strong data
is needed to justify valuations.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 200.69 points,
or 1.11 percent, to 17,810.45, the S&P 500 lost 18.65
points, or 0.89 percent, to 2,072.85 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 85.75 points, or 1.72 percent, to 4,908.98.
Kraft Foods surged 34.3 percent to $82.37 after a
merger agreement with ketchup maker H.J. Heinz Co, owned by 3G
Capital and Berkshire Hathaway. Kraft Heinz Co will
trade publicly and will be the third-largest food company in
North America. Berkshire shares slipped 0.2 percent to $143.99.
Kofax Ltd rallied 46 percent to $10.95 after Lexmark
International, known for its printers, said it would buy
Kofax in a deal of about $1 billion that would double the size
of its enterprise software business. Lexmark shares climbed 5.7
percent to $43.13.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
2,042 to 962, for a 2.12-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 2,082 issues
fell and 597 advanced, for a 3.49-to-1 ratio.
The benchmark S&P 500 was posting 11 new 52-week highs and 1
new low; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 59 new highs and 27
new lows.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)