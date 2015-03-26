* Oil jumps after air strikes on Yemen
* SanDisk tumbles in premarket after outlook cut
* Weekly jobless claims, flash Markit services sector PMI on
tap
* Futures off: Dow 124 pts, S&P 14 pts, Nasdaq 46.25 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, March 26 U.S. stock index futures were
lower on Thursday to put the S&P 500 on track for a fourth
straight decline, after Saudi Arabia and its allies launched air
strikes on Yemen.
* Oil prices spiked, with Brent crude up 3.4 percent to
$58.40 and U.S. crude up 3.5 percent to $50.93 after warplanes
from Saudi Arabia and its allies struck Shi'ite Muslim rebels
fighting to oust Yemen's president. Halliburton shares gained
1.3 percent to $44.02 in premarket trade.
* U.S. stocks dropped on Wednesday as a slump in technology
and biotechs sent the Nasdaq to its biggest decline in nearly a
year while the S&P 500 fell through key support levels.
* Semiconductor stocks are likely to be under pressure for a
fourth straight session, after SanDisk cut its
first-quarter and 2015 revenue outlook and withdrew its other
forecasts for the same time frame. Shares of SanDisk tumbled 13
percent to $70.60 before the opening bell. The PHLX
semiconductor index had its biggest drop since Oct. 10 on
Wednesday and is down 6.3 percent for the week.
* Weekly initial jobless claims data will be eyed at 8:30
a.m. (1230 GMT) for signs of continued strength in the labor
market. Expectations call for claims to dip slightly to 290,000
from the 291,000 in the prior week.
* At 9:45 a.m. (1345 GMT), the preliminary or "flash" March
reading of financial data firm Markit's Purchasing Managers
Index on the services sector is scheduled for release.
* Lululemon Athletica lost 1.6 percent to $60.01 in
premarket after the Canadian yogawear retailer forecast a
weaker-than expected first quarter profit, months after it said
margins would trough in 2015 as it continues to invest in
improving quality and solving supply-chain problems.
* Consulting and outsourcing company Accenture Plc's
quarterly net revenue rose 5 percent, helped by growth in its
outsourcing business as North American companies look to cut
costs. Its shares rose 2.6 percent to $90.49 before the opening
bell.
* European shares fell with the London Stock Exchange
leading the market lower on news Borse Dubai will sell its full
stake in the company and ARM Holdings extending the
previous session's steep losses.
* In Asia, Japan's Nikkei suffered its worst drop in 10
weeks on weakness in semiconductor stocks while Chinese stocks
ended higher in a volatile volatile sessions as a sharp drop in
Internet stocks was offset by a surge in energy shares.
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 14 points, or 0.68
percent, with 208,435 contracts changing hands.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 46.25 points, or 1.07
percent, in volume of 39,480 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were down 124 points, or 0.7 percent,
with 35,886 contracts changing hands.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)