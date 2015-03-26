* Oil jumps after air strikes on Yemen
* SanDisk tumbles in premarket after outlook cut
* Weekly jobless claims less than expected
* Flash Markit services sector PMI on tap
* Futures off: Dow 85 pts, S&P 8.75 pts, Nasdaq 33.25 pts
(Adds quote, data)
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, March 26 U.S. stocks were poised for a
lower open on Thursday to put the S&P 500 on track for a fourth
straight decline, after Saudi Arabia and its allies launched air
strikes on Yemen.
Oil prices spiked, with Brent crude up 2.8 percent to $58.04
and U.S. crude up 2.4 percent to $50.38 after warplanes from
Saudi Arabia and its allies struck Shi'ite Muslim rebels
fighting to oust Yemen's president. Halliburton shares gained
1.5 percent to $44.12 in premarket trade.
"We are looking at an ugly open. Obviously the situation in
Yemen is being used as the excuse for this pullback, which is a
continuation of yesterday," said Peter Cardillo, chief market
economist at Rockwell Global Capital in New York.
"Whether or not this is the beginning of a correction that
could take us down by eight or ten percent I'm not sure, but
certainly the ingredients for one are in the making."
U.S. stocks had dropped on Wednesday as a slump in
technology and biotechs sent the Nasdaq to its biggest decline
in nearly a year while the S&P 500 fell through key support
levels.
Semiconductor stocks are likely to be under pressure for a
fourth straight session, after SanDisk cut its
first-quarter and 2015 revenue outlook and withdrew its other
forecasts for the same time frame. Shares of SanDisk tumbled
14.4 percent to $69.50 before the opening bell. The PHLX
semiconductor index had its biggest drop since Oct. 10 on
Wednesday and is down 6.3 percent for the week.
S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 8.75 points and fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract, indicated a lower open. Dow Jones industrial average
e-mini futures fell 85 points and Nasdaq 100 e-mini
futures lost 33.25 points.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped 9,000
to a seasonally adjusted 282,000, the lowest level since
mid-February and below the 290,000 estimate, indicating
continued strength in the labor market.
At 9:45 a.m. (1345 GMT), the preliminary or "flash" March
reading of financial data firm Markit's Purchasing Managers
Index on the services sector is scheduled for release.
Lululemon Athletica lost 4.4 percent to $58.30 in
premarket after the Canadian yogawear retailer forecast a
weaker-than expected first-quarter profit, months after it said
margins would trough in 2015 as it continues to invest in
improving quality and solving supply-chain problems.
Consulting and outsourcing company Accenture Plc's
quarterly net revenue rose 5 percent, helped by growth in its
outsourcing business as North American companies look to cut
costs. Its shares rose 3.3 percent to $91.10 before the opening
bell.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Nick Zieminski)