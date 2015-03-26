* Oil jumps after air strikes on Yemen
* SanDisk tumbles after outlook cut, hits chipmakers
* Weekly jobless claims less than expected
* Indexes up: Dow 0.14 pct, S&P 0.23 pct, Nasdaq 0.17 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, March 26 U.S. stocks were little
changed on Thursday, well off session lows as tech shares
recovered, with the S&P 500 struggling to avoid a fourth
straight daily decline.
Semiconductor stocks were under pressure for a fourth
straight session as SanDisk tumbled 18.1 percent to
$66.47 after cutting its revenue outlook.
The headwinds for SanDisk are company-specific according to
King Lip, chief investment officer at Baker Avenue Asset
Management in San Francisco.
"We would avoid but SanDisk but take the opportunity to buy
other names that are down in sympathy," he said about other
semiconductor stocks. An index of chipmaker shares fell
0.8 percent, sharply paring losses of as much as 3.5 percent
earlier.
"I don't think this is the start of a big correction," said
Lip of the weakness so far this week, "more of a repositioning
ahead of earnings."
At 2:00 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial
average rose 24.82 points, or 0.14 percent, to 17,743.36,
the S&P 500 gained 4.72 points, or 0.23 percent, to
2,065.77 and the Nasdaq Composite added 8.09 points, or
0.17 percent, to 4,884.61.
The S&P is down 2 percent so far this week as technology and
biotechs sold off. The Nasdaq saw its biggest decline in nearly
a year on Wednesday.
Energy stocks were only slightly higher despite a rally in
crude prices following Saudi Arabia's air strikes in Yemen.
The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless
benefits fell more than expected last week while activity in the
services sector hit a six-month high in March, underscoring the
economy's solid fundamentals despite a recent softening in
growth.
Lululemon Athletica forecast earnings and revenue
below expectations on Thursday, but its shares rose 7.4 percent
to $65.48 after executives said the weak outlook was largely due
to temporary West Coast port delays and currency factors.
Consulting and outsourcing company Accenture's
quarterly net revenue rose 5 percent, helped by growth in its
outsourcing business as North American companies look to cut
costs. Its shares rose 7.1 percent to $94.46.
Winnebago Industries fell after reporting a
lower-than-expected quarterly profit as expenses rose. Shares
tumbled 15.1 percent to $20.19.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,522 to 1,428, for a 1.07-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 1,386
issues rose and 1,253 fell, for a 1.11-to-1 ratio favoring
advancers.
The S&P 500 was posting 3 new 52-week highs and 5 new lows;
the Nasdaq Composite was recording 16 new highs and 42 new lows.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)