* SanDisk tumbles after outlook cut, hits chipmakers
* Accenture, Red Hat rally after earnings
* Indexes off: Dow 0.23 pct, S&P 0.24 pct, Nasdaq 0.27 pct
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, March 26 U.S. stocks fell for a fourth
straight session on Thursday but indexes ended well off session
lows with support from economic data and earnings, including
Accenture's.
Semiconductor stocks were again under pressure, this time
after SanDisk cut its revenue outlook. Its shares
tumbled 18.4 percent to $66.20 and an index of chipmaker shares
fell 1.4 percent. The index fell as much as 3.5 percent
earlier.
The S&P 500 is still less than 3 percent below its record
high hit three weeks ago. The index rallied last week as concern
ebbed about an overheating dollar.
Consulting company Accenture's quarterly net revenue
rose 5 percent, helped by growth in its outsourcing business as
North American companies look to cut costs. Its shares rose 6.8
percent to $94.17.
Red Hat rallied 10.1 percent to $75.36 after it
forecast a profit for the first quarter that matched analysts'
estimates despite warning about a strong dollar hurting its
revenue.
"Earnings, particularly from U.S.-based companies, continue
to be very strong," said Doug Foreman, chief investment officer
at Kayne Anderson Rudnick in Los Angeles.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 40.31 points,
or 0.23 percent, to 17,678.23, the S&P 500 lost 4.9
points, or 0.24 percent, to 2,056.15 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 13.16 points, or 0.27 percent, to 4,863.36.
Energy stocks on the S&P 500 ended down 0.2 percent
despite a rally in crude prices following Saudi Arabia's air
strikes in Yemen.
The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless
benefits fell more than expected last week while activity in the
services sector hit a six-month high in March, underscoring the
economy's solid fundamentals despite a recent softening in
growth.
Winnebago Industries fell after reporting a
lower-than-expected quarterly profit as expenses rose. Shares
tumbled 14.3 percent to $20.39.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,834 to 1,187, for a 1.55-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 1,492
issues fell and 1,198 advanced, for a 1.25-to-1 ratio.
The benchmark S&P 500 posted 3 new 52-week highs and 5 new
lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 18 new highs and 45 new
lows.
About 7 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges,
above the 6.8 billion daily average so far this month, according
to BATS Global Markets.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)