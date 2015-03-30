* M&A deal lifts sentiment; UnitedHealth unit to buy
Catamaran
* Oil prices volatile amid potential deal with Iran
* Strength in dollar could be a concern
* Futures up: Dow 121 pts, S&P 10.5 pts, Nasdaq 27.75 pts
(Updates prices, adds Teva deal and economic data)
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, March 30 U.S. stock index futures
indicated a higher open on Monday, pointing to a second straight
daily gain as four M&A deals in the biotech sector lifted market
sentiment after a recent bout of weakness.
Despite that, energy shares could come under pressure as
crude oil fell on a possible deal with Iran, which could bring
an end to sanctions and allow an increase in the country's oil
exports. Crude oil fell 0.5 percent to
$48.68 per barrel after falling as 2.5 percent earlier in the
session.
Separately, an increase in the U.S. dollar could weigh on
multi-nationals. The U.S. dollar index rose 0.7 percent.
Both the dollar and commodity prices have given investors
reason to be cautious of late, especially going into the
first-quarter earnings season, where traders will look to see
how much oil prices and the strong U.S. dollar will impact
corporate bottom lines. Last week, the S&P 500 fell 2.2 percent,
the Dow lost 2.3 percent and the Nasdaq declined 2.7 percent.
In deal news, OptumRx Corp, a unit of UnitedHealth Group
, agreed to buy pharmacy benefit manager Catamaran Corp
in a deal worth $12.78 billion. Shares of
UnitedHealth, a Dow component, rose 4.1 percent to $122.80
before the bell while U.S. shares of Catamaran added 26 percent
to $60.40.
Among other billion-dollar deals, Ireland's Horizon Pharma
Plc said it would acquire Hyperion Therapeutics Inc
in an all-cash deal worth about $1.1 billion, while
Teva Pharmaceutical said it would buy Auspex
Pharmaceuticals Inc for $3.5 billion.
Horizon rose 17 percent to $25.55 on the Nasdaq while
Hyperion rose 7.4 percent to $45.89 in premarket trading. U.S.
shares of Teva fell 1.3 percent to $61.16 before the bell while
Auspex added 42 percent to $100.34.
Separately, Fujifilm Holdings Corp agreed to
acquire U.S. biotechnology firm Cellular Dynamics International
Inc for $307 million. Cellular more than
doubled in premarket and was among the most active Nasdaq
stocks.
The deals follow reports last week of Intel Corp
being in talks to buy Altera Corp in a deal that could
top $10 billion.
In the latest economic data, U.S. consumer spending barely
rose in February as households boosted savings to their highest
level in more than two years, the latest sign that economic
growth slowed sharply in the first quarter.
Futures snapshot at 8:36:
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 10.5 points, or 0.51
percent, with 138,928 contracts changing hands.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 27.75 points, or 0.64
percent, in volume of 26,381 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were up 121 points, or 0.69 percent,
with 31,284 contracts changing hands.
