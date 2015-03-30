* M&A deal lifts sentiment; biotech coming off big weekly
decline
* UnitedHealth unit to buy Catamaran; Horizon to buy
Hyperion
* Housing index rallies after pending home sales data
* Indexes up: Dow 1.5 pct, S&P 1 pct, Nasdaq 0.8 pct
(Updates to midday trading)
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, March 30 U.S. stocks rallied more than
1 percent on Monday, with biotech stocks among the most active
names amid a number of major deals in the space.
The day's gains were broad as major indexes rebounded off a
sharp decline last week, a period over which major indexes lost
more than 2 percent. All ten primary S&P 500 sectors rose on the
day.
Trading could continue to be volatile ahead of earnings
season, which will start in earnest in mid-April, as well as
before the March payroll report on Friday. Stock markets will be
closed for the Good Friday holiday, leaving investors unable to
trade on the jobs data until the following week.
There were four major deals in the biotech space, three with
billion-dollar-plus price tags. The Nasdaq Biotech index
rose 0.6 percent but remains more than 5 percent below a record
close earlier this month. The group has recently been under
pressure, with the index down 5.2 percent last week in its
biggest weekly decline in a year.
"On the surface, it would appear that biotech is expensive,
but if insiders are acquiring, that should give more confidence
to broad-market investors," said Jack Ablin, chief investment
officer at BMO Private Bank in Chicago.
OptumRx Corp, a unit of UnitedHealth Group, agreed
to buy pharmacy benefit manager Catamaran Corp
in a deal worth $12.78 billion. Shares of UnitedHealth, a Dow
component, rose 2.5 percent to $120.99 while U.S. shares of
Catamaran added 24 percent to $60.12.
Teva Pharmaceutical said it would buy
Auspex Pharmaceuticals Inc for $3.5 billion.
Ireland's Horizon Pharma Plc said it
would acquire Hyperion Therapeutics Inc in an all-cash
deal worth about $1.1 billion.
U.S. shares of Teva rose 3.1 percent to $63.88 while Auspex
added 42 percent to $100.52. Horizon rose 15.5 percent to $25.23
on the Nasdaq while Hyperion rose 7.7 percent to $46.05.
Separately, Fujifilm Holdings Corp agreed to
acquire U.S. biotechnology firm Cellular Dynamics International
Inc for $307 million. Cellular shares more than doubled
in heavy trading.
The deals followed reports last week of Intel Corp
talks to buy Altera Corp in a deal that could top $10
billion.
An index of pending home sales rose 3.1 percent in February,
reaching the highest level in 1-1/2 years, in a sign the
lackluster recovery in the U.S. housing market could be
accelerating. The PHLX Housing index rose 1.3 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 264.52 points,
or 1.49 percent, to 17,977.18, the S&P 500 gained 21.14
points, or 1.03 percent, to 2,082.16 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 39.61 points, or 0.81 percent, to 4,930.83.
NYSE advancing issues outnumbered decliners 2,096 to 823,
for a 2.55-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 1,717 issues rose and 891
fell, for a 1.93-to-1 ratio.
The S&P 500 was posting 21 new 52-week highs and 1 new lows;
the Nasdaq Composite was recording 72 new highs and 34 new lows.
(Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Nick Zieminski)