* Investors look to payrolls data due on Good Friday
* Crude oil dips, could pressure energy stocks
* Micron drops in premarket after revenue outlook
* Futures down: Dow 43 pts, S&P 6.5 pts, Nasdaq 16.25 pts
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, April 2 U.S. stock index futures were
lower on Thursday, as investors held off on making big bets
ahead of a critical payrolls report that will be released on
Friday, a market holiday.
* Trading could be volatile as market participants will be
unable to trade off the March nonfarm payrolls report until
Monday, as financial markets will be closed for the Good Friday
holiday. Some traders may close out positions or adjust their
portfolios ahead of time.
* The release of the jobs report has only coincided with
Good Friday four times since 1999, according to data from
Bespoke, most recently in 2012. Analysts expect 245,000 jobs to
have been added in the month, down from 295,000 in February.
* Economic data has been weak recently, with reads on both
private sector employment and manufacturing coming in below
expectations on Wednesday. While those point to slowing growth,
a weak payroll report wouldn't necessarily be a downside
catalyst for Wall Street. The Federal Reserve has said it
wouldn't raise interest rates until it deems the economy strong
enough to be able to withstand it, and a below-consensus jobs
number could ease concerns that the central bank will raise
rates sooner rather than later.
* While payrolls is the most closely watched report due out
this week, data on Thursday could indicate whether the trend of
recent below-consensus data is likely to continue. Initial
jobless claims, which will be reported at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230
GMT), are seen rising by 3,000 in the latest week. After the
market opens, reports on February durable goods and factory
orders will be released.
* Energy shares could be pressured, with crude oil
down 1.8 percent at $49.18 per barrel. The decline came as
nuclear talks between officials from the big global powers and
Iran continued. If the talks are successful, that could allow
Iran to release more crude oil onto world markets at a time when
concerns about oversupply have already contributed to the
commodity being down more than 50 percent since June.
* Micron Technology Inc fell in light premarket
trading a day after the chipmaker forecast lower revenue for the
current quarter.
Futures snapshot at 6:52 a.m. (1052 GMT):
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 6.5 points, or 0.32
percent, with 89,955 contracts changing hands.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 16.25 points, or 0.38
percent, in volume of 12,599 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were down 43 points, or 0.24 percent,
with 16,198 contracts changing hands.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)