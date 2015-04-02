* Investors look to payrolls data due on Good Friday
* Crude oil dips, could pressure energy stocks
* Micron up in premarket after revenue outlook
* Futures down: Dow 30 pts, S&P 5 pts, Nasdaq 10.75 pts
(Updates with jobless claims data)
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, April 2 U.S. stock index futures
pointed to a slightly lower open on Thursday, with indexes off
their lows of the premarket session, as a read on the labor
market came in better than expected, a positive sign for the
upcoming payrolls report.
Jobless claims unexpectedly fell in the latest week,
suggesting the labor market continues to expand at a solid clip
even as economic growth has stalled.
The report comes after a pair of weak data points on
Wednesday, when reads on both private sector employment and
manufacturing came in below expectations.
Investors are already looking ahead to the key March payroll
report, which will be released Friday. Trading could be volatile
ahead of that as market participants position themselves for the
data, which will be released during the Good Friday holiday when
the stock market will be closed, meaning no one can trade off it
until Monday.
A weak payroll report wouldn't necessarily be a downside
catalyst for Wall Street. The Federal Reserve has said it won't
raise interest rates until it deems the economy strong enough to
withstand such a move, which will raise borrowing costs and
possibly crimp spending. A below-consensus jobs number on Friday
could ease concerns of a nearer-term rate rise.
The release of the jobs report has only coincided with Good
Friday four times since 1999, according to data from Bespoke,
most recently in 2012. Analysts expect 245,000 jobs to have been
added in the month, down from 295,000 in February.
Energy shares could be pressured Thursday, with crude oil
down 2.8 percent at $48.71 per barrel. The decline came
as nuclear talks between officials from the big global powers
and Iran continued. If the talks are successful, that could
allow Iran to release more crude oil onto world markets at a
time when concerns about oversupply have already contributed to
the commodity being down more than 50 percent since June.
Micron Technology Inc late Wednesday forecast lower
revenue for the current quarter. Still, shares rose 1.3 percent
to $27.48 in premarket trading.
Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc rose 2.4 percent to
$33.80 in heavy premarket trading on stronger-than-expected
quarterly revenue, though March sales were pressured after CBS's
"60 Minutes" alleged the company's laminate flooring products
contained excessive levels of cancer-causing formaldehyde.
Futures snapshot at 8:40 a.m. EDT (1240 GMT):
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 5 points, or 0.24
percent, with 122,918 contracts changing hands.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 10.75 points, or 0.25
percent, in volume of 17,544 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were down 30 points, or 0.17 percent,
with 20,412 contracts changing hands.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)