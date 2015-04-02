(Updates to midday trading)
* Investors look to payrolls data due on Good Friday
* All ten S&P 500 sectors higher in broad rally
* Micron up despite outlook; CarMax rallies on results
* Indexes up: Dow 0.3 pct, S&P 0.4 pct, Nasdaq 0.2 pct
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, April 2 U.S. stocks rose in a broad
advance on Thursday as a reading on the labor market came in
better than expected, raising hopes that Friday's payroll report
would show similar strength.
Jobless claims unexpectedly fell in the latest week,
suggesting the labor market continues to expand at a solid clip
even as economic growth has stalled. The report
follows lower-than-expected readings on private sector
employment and manufacturing on Wednesday.
Investors were looking ahead to the March jobs report, which
will be released Friday, a stock market holiday for Good Friday.
As a result, market participants will be unable to trade off the
report until Monday.
"People are looking ahead to the jobs report and right now
it would be a surprise if it was weaker than expected," said
John Carey, portfolio manager at Pioneer Investment Management
in Boston, though he said playing it ahead of time could be
tricky.
"If the report is weaker than expected, people might become
more optimistic about interest rates," he said. "Bad news could
be good news."
The Federal Reserve has said it won't raise interest rates
until it deems the economy strong enough to withstand such a
move, which will raise borrowing costs and possibly crimp
spending. A below-consensus jobs number on Friday could ease
concerns of a nearer-term rate rise, Carey said.
The release of the jobs report has only coincided with Good
Friday four times since 1999, according to data from Bespoke,
most recently in 2012. Analysts expect 245,000 jobs to have been
added in the month, down from 295,000 in February.
The day's gains were broad, with all 10 primary S&P 500
sectors advancing.
Energy rose 0.2 percent despite a drop of 2.6
percent in U.S. crude futures. The commodity fell as
nuclear talks between officials from the big global powers and
Iran continued. If the talks are successful, that could allow
Iran to release more crude oil onto world markets at a time when
concerns about oversupply have already contributed to the
commodity being down more than 50 percent since June.
CarMax Inc jumped 9.8 percent to $75.06 as the S&P
500's biggest percentage gainer after it reported fourth-quarter
results that topped expectations.
Micron Technology Inc late Wednesday forecast lower
revenue for the current quarter. Still, shares rose 0.6 percent
to $27.30.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 59.46 points,
or 0.34 percent, to 17,757.64, the S&P 500 gained 8.09
points, or 0.39 percent, to 2,067.78 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 9.66 points, or 0.2 percent, to 4,889.89.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
2,006 to 883, for a 2.27-to-1 ratio on the upside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,607 issues rose and 959 fell for a 1.68-to-1 ratio
favoring advancers.
The benchmark S&P 500 index was posting 16 new 52-week highs
and 1 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 77 new highs
and 24 new lows.
