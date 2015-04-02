(Updates to early afternoon)
* Investors look to payrolls data due on Good Friday
* Most S&P 500 sectors higher
* CarMax rallies on results
* Indexes up: Dow 0.3 pct, S&P 0.3 pct, Nasdaq 0.1 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, April 2 U.S. stocks edged higher on
Thursday after two days of declines following encouraging data
on the labor market, which raised investors' hopes for Friday's
key payrolls report.
The S&P consumer discretionary index, up 0.7
percent, was among the day's better-performing indexes, helped
by gains in CarMax shares. The stock jumped 9.4 percent
to $74.80 following stronger-than-expected results.
Oil prices fell as much as 4 percent after global powers
negotiating a nuclear deal with Iran called for a news
conference after over a week of talks in Switzerland.
Tehran hopes for a deal that will end crippling economic
sanctions and allow it to sell millions of barrels of oil. This
supply would add to a global glut that has already sharply
pressured oil prices.
Energy shares slipped between positive and negative
territory as Brent crude oil hit session lows.
The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment
benefits unexpectedly fell last week. The report
follows lower-than-expected readings on private sector
employment and manufacturing on Wednesday.
But the big news on the labor front will come with the
influential March jobs report, due on Friday, when the stock
market is closed for Good Friday. Market participants will be
unable to trade off the report until Monday.
"If the report is weaker than expected, people might become
more optimistic about interest rates," said John Carey,
portfolio manager at Pioneer Investment Management in Boston,
though he said playing it ahead of time could be tricky. "Bad
news could be good news."
At 1:45 p.m. EDT (1745 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial
average rose 46.51 points, or 0.26 percent, to 17,744.69,
the S&P 500 gained 5.94 points, or 0.29 percent, to
2,065.63 and the Nasdaq Composite added 6.59 points, or
0.14 percent, to 4,886.82.
The Federal Reserve has said it won't raise interest rates
until it deems the economy strong enough to withstand such a
move, which will raise borrowing costs and possibly crimp
spending. A below-consensus jobs number on Friday could ease
concerns of a nearer-term rate rise, Carey said.
The release of the jobs report has only coincided with Good
Friday four times since 1999, according to data from Bespoke,
most recently in 2012. Analysts expect 245,000 jobs to have been
added in the month, down from 295,000 in February.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
1,903 to 1,046, for a 1.82-to-1 ratio on the upside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,624 issues rose and 1,043 fell for a 1.56-to-1 ratio
favoring advancers.
The benchmark S&P 500 index was posting 18 new 52-week highs
and 2 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 86 new highs
and 28 new lows.
(Additional reporting by Ryan Vlastelcia; Editing by Bernadette
Baum)